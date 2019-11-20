Prestigious Accreditation Program Recognizes Pioneering Fort Worth College with Gold Standard in Sonography

FORT WORTH, Texas, Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The College of Health Care Professions (CHCP), a trailblazer in the delivery of allied health education, announced that the Diagnostic Medical Sonography - General (DMS) program at its Fort Worth campus has received accreditation from the Commission on Accreditation of Allied Health Education Programs upon the recommendation of the Joint Review Committee on Education in Diagnostic Medical Sonography. The prestigious accreditation seeks to ensure training programs meet the high standard of employers.

"CAAHEP accreditation is a gold standard for employers seeking the highest quality professionals to provide healthcare in their communities," said Dr. Scott Smith of Radiology Associates of North Texas, who serves as a medical advisor to the CHCP Fort Worth DMS program. "CHCP is an important partner in building a pipeline of talent for our workforce and offering lifelong learning opportunities. This accreditation is well-deserved by CHCP and is validation of their approach to quality education."

Employment in health services has continued to expand rapidly in recent years, with a Bureau of Labor Statistics employment growth study in the Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington area indicating growth outpacing the national average. Diagnostic medical sonographers are in particularly high demand nationally, with a projected 10-year employment growth of 19%.

"CHCP is committed to preparing students not just for employment, but also for a career," said Eric Bing, chief executive officer of CHCP. "We are honored to receive this prestigious accreditation that demonstrates our dedication to providing the highest quality healthcare education that meets the needs of our communities' employers."

CAAHEP is the largest programmatic accreditor in the health sciences professions. CAAHEP's accreditation process sets high standards to meet the needs of employers. To show the link between talent pipeline and the workforce, CAAHEP requires applying colleges to have a student graduation rate of at least 70% for those who enter the program, and at least 75% of students need to be placed in positions upon graduation. In addition, to ensure that accredited institutions retain quality assurances, CAAHEP assesses these institutions on an ongoing basis.

"We take seriously our responsibility to not just help students be successful, but also help employers gain the top talent they need," said David Beckford, president of the Fort Worth campus. "We are thrilled to receive this recognition and look forward to continuing to prepare qualified health professionals at the highest level."

As a leader in healthcare education and training, CHCP helps students develop the skills they need to meet the demands of today's healthcare industry. Founded by physicians, CHCP is focused on healthcare education and training and its accredited programs have been developing healthcare professionals for 30 years. CHCP faculty have real-world, on-the-job experience and are committed to helping students succeed. Just as importantly, CHCP's on-campus, blended, online and hybrid program offerings give students flexible options to learn on their schedule. CHCP offers continuing education nationwide for medical imaging and emerging healthcare technologies through the Medical Technology Management Institute (MTMI). For more information, visit www.chcp.edu .

