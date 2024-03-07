Klika Tech's Innovative Subeca Smart Water Metering Solution Wins 2024 Smart City Award from IoT Global

MIAMI, March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Klika Tech, a global technology solutions and consulting leader delivering innovative Cloud and Smart City solutions, today announced that its Smart Water Meter solution co-created by Klika Tech and Subeca, and powered by STMicroelectronics' wireless microcontroller products, has been named winner in the "Smart Cities, Government & Utilities" category in the 2024 annual IoT Global Awards program conducted by IoT Global, a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global Internet-of-Things (IoT) market today.

This award recognizes the companies emerging as leaders in the growing edge computing space. Companies selected for this award have proven that their products and solutions are enabling advanced IoT deployments by offering edge solutions that bring real-time computing, data availability, analytics, AI, and machine learning to edge devices.

The judges have stated that the 2024 Awards Program has really drawn some extraordinary entries from across the entire IoT ecosystem.

"The selection of category Award Winners for this year was especially challenging. The ideas submitted were indicative of just how far this sector has matured in the years this Award program has been running and were up a grade, yet again." IOT Global

Klika Tech co-created Subeca BLINC, a solution offered by Subeca, that equips any new or existing water industry device with an IoT connection. This chip-down RF solution connects a cost-effective smart water device via Amazon Sidewalk, local (Bluetooth®) and long-range (LoRa) connections to smartphones, tablets, and the AWS cloud. These are powered by ST's ultra-low power and wireless microcontrollers, STM32WBA52CGU6 & STM32WL55CCU6. "Our STM32 wireless devices, supporting tools, and ecosystem software have enabled Klika Tech, an ST Authorized Partner, to develop an innovative water-metering solution for our customer Subeca, recognized by this prestigious award," said Benoit Rodrigues, Wireless MCU Division General Manager, STMicroelectronics.

"We cannot thank the IoT Global Awards 2024 judges enough and are elated to have been selected as the winner in the Smart Cities, Government & Utilities category." said Gennadiy Borisov, President and Co-CEO, Klika Tech.

"Klika was like an extension of our in-house engineering team. With a dedicated project manager and knowledgeable team to guide us to our solution, they delivered a custom firmware module, and catered to all our needs." Matthew Froncillo, Vice President Engineering, Subeca

The mission of the IoT Global Awards program is to recognize the innovators, leaders, and visionaries from around the globe in a range of IoT categories, including Industrial and Enterprise IoT, Smart City technology, Connected Home and Home Automation, Connected Car, and many more. This year's program attracted thousands of nominations from companies all over the world.

About Klika Tech

Klika Tech is a global technology solutions and consulting company that specializes in delivering cutting-edge Cloud computing, Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning (AI/ML), and embedded systems solutions. Headquartered in the U.S. with locations across North and South America, Europe, and Central Asia, Klika Tech co-creates end-to-end hardware, embedded, and software solutions for wearables, smart home/building/city platforms, connected healthcare, smart manufacturing, smart retail, connected agriculture, asset tracking, automotive, and smart mobility. We are an AWS Advanced Consulting Partner, AWS IoT, AWS Advertising and Marketing Technology, Smart City, and DevOps Competency Partner with multiple AWS Service validations. For more information, visit www.klika-tech.com or email us at [email protected].

