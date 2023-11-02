Prestigious Best Law Firms Guide Honors Chamblee Ryan as Top Firm in the North Texas Region

DALLAS, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For the fifth consecutive year, Chamblee Ryan PC is ranked in the top tier of firms based in North Texas in the practice areas of medical malpractice defense and personal injury defense. The recognition is included in the 2024 edition of The Best Law Firms, one of the nation's most prestigious and respected guides to the legal profession. The firm also earned recognition for its bankruptcy litigation practice and its work involving creditor debtor rights and insolvency and reorganization.

Publication of the annual list involves independent research and the evaluation of thousands of responses from law firm clients.

"We are honored to be recognized by our clients and peers for the fifth year in a row," said Bill Chamblee. "Our team is committed to providing the highest level of service and ethics in the cases we handle. The trust our clients place in us is its own reward, and we are sincerely grateful for this acknowledgment of our dedicated efforts."

In August, attorneys Bill Chamblee, Jeff Ryan and Reagan Boyce were named among the nation's top legal practitioners in the 2024 edition of The Best Lawyers in America, while associate Matt Loving was named to the publication's "Ones to Watch" list of exemplary young attorneys for the third consecutive year.

The firm was selected as a top-tier firm in the Dallas-Fort Worth market for advocating for defendants in both personal injury and medical malpractice litigation. The Best Lawyers team combines thousands of responses from law firm clients to develop its annual listing. For the complete listing, visit Best Law Firms .

Chamblee Ryan, PC, is a Dallas-based trial firm representing insurance companies, medical professionals, transportation providers, and health care institutions. Since 1998, the firm has relied on superior tactics and proven trial experience to prevail in numerous complex and significant cases. For more information, visit www.chambleeryan.com .

Media Contact:

Tamlyn Sheng

[email protected]

800-559-4534

SOURCE Chamblee Ryan P.C.