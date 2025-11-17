Prestigious Cabernet Producer Quilceda Creek Raises $335,000 for Cancer Research Institute Through Library Wine Release

SNOHOMISH, Wash., Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Paul Golitzin, President of Washington State-based Quilceda Creek , one of the most iconic family-owned producers of Cabernet Sauvignons in the world, is pleased to announce that the winery raised an astounding $335,000 to benefit the Cancer Research Institute (CRI) through its recent library release fundraising campaign. The funds will support CRI's mission to bring lifesaving cancer immunotherapy treatments closer to patients everywhere.

"We have our loyal private members to thank for this incredible fundraising effort," says Golitzin. "We had an ambitious goal of raising $250,000, and the fact that we exceeded this by leaps and bounds was beyond our wildest expectations during a time when giving is tight. Our members stocked up on rare and limited releases of our Columbia Valley Cabernet Sauvignons dating back to 2015 to support CRI."

Founded in 1978, Quilceda Creek is among Washington State's most celebrated family-owned wineries and has garnered more 100-point scores from leading critics on its Cabernet Sauvignons than nearly any other American producer. For this special release, Quilceda Creek made a limited number of highly sought-after library wines available to the public, with 50% of every bottle sold benefiting CRI. Typically, its wines are allocated exclusively to members of the private mailing list, making this offer only the second of its kind in the winery's 48-year history.

"This campaign has been deeply meaningful to my family and our winery team," adds General Manager Scott Lloyd. "My father is the president emeritus of a national cancer foundation, so I've known for a long time how cutting-edge medical advances developed by organizations like CRI positively impact people affected by cancer. We're inspired by CRI's incredible work and grateful to our private members who helped make this contribution possible."

Since its founding in 1953, CRI has been at the forefront of advancing cancer immunotherapy by empowering scientists, illuminating biological breakthroughs, and harnessing the power of data. A consistently ranked top-rated nonprofit with a four-star, 100% rating from Charity Navigator , CRI brings together researchers, funders, and patients to drive progress toward a world immune to cancer.

"We're deeply grateful to Quilceda Creek for their incredible generosity and partnership. Their commitment to excellence—in winemaking and in giving—mirrors the passion and precision that drive cancer immunotherapy research forward," says Alicia Zhou, PhD, CEO of CRI. "This remarkable gift will help fuel discoveries that bring new hope to patients everywhere."

This donation speaks to Quilceda Creek and the Golitzin family's core value of giving back. In 2020, the winery donated $365,000 to the Restaurant Employee Relief Fund to support hospitality workers during the COVID-19 pandemic with its first-ever library release, and in 2022, contributed $365,000 to World Central Kitchen towards the organization's "Chefs for Ukraine" program through the sale of a never before made duo of white wines—Quilceda Blanc and Quilceda Creek Horse Heaven Hills Sauvignon Blanc. "We think of ourselves as 'the little winery that could,'" says Lloyd of the 10-person team. "Since 2020 our initiatives have raised more than $1 million towards efforts that make a meaningful difference in people's lives."

The Golitzin family also supports numerous charities annually by donating wine that helps raise essential funds for non-profit organizations.

