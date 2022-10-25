Prestigious European Degrees now in UAE

SHARJAH, UAE, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Britts Imperial University College, UAE is an Academic Centre & Education Partner of top-tier globally recognized British & European universities to offer Bachelor's, Master's, Executive Master's and Doctorate degree programs awarded by these universities to aspiring learners from across the globe.

Britts Imperial University College campus located in the Sharjah Publishing City

Steered by a team of Seasoned Educationalists as the Board of Governors, with decades of experience, Britts Imperial College boasts of a visionary leadership team from across the globe which is committed to unlocking the potential of their students by providing them with the necessary tools to thrive in today's world. With an emphasis on practical training and giving best internship opportunities, our professors guide students in every step of their graduation journey. Assessments are based on assignments, case studies, entrepreneurship projects, and collaborative presentations.

Britts Imperial University College is accredited by various prestigious UK exam bodies and welcomes students from more than 31 countries. Top ranked university degrees accredited globally, parent university campus transfer to UK, Europe and USA with post study stay back and work opportunities, the ability to work while studying in UAE, hybrid teaching methodology coupled with scholarships and flexible payment structure, are the distinguishing factors at Britts Imperial College.

With a vibrant campus in the heart of Sharjah, best student housing in Dubai at affordable cost, Scholarship assistance, Britts Imperial College facilitates student residence visas as well for international students. Dedicated student success mentors ensure the students get all the help that is needed along their journey and the placement department ensures a high employability quotient amongst the graduates.

Britts Imperial draws upon global best practices of pedagogy in online and on-campus learning, that results in providing an interactive peer-to-peer learning environment, developing advanced research capabilities and encourages students to work while they study to gain practical hands-on skills needed for employability.

Through a broader choice of carefully designed majors in the disciplines of Business & Management, Engineering Management, AI & Data Science, Computer Science, Healthcare, Sport and Events Management, Britts Imperial College ensures the students are Job Ready with the new age skills that the Industry demands. International Industry Faculty and student diversity of more than 31 nationalities coupled with internationally accredited degrees from reputed top ranked global universities with options of global mobility makes Britts Imperial College a truly global platform for fulfilling students' global aspirations and ambitions.

Britts Imperial College stands proudly and will continue to be a beacon of excellence in higher education, with a determinedly international outlook, for generations to come.

