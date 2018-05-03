Prestigious multisector strategic taskforce set up to attract even more international conferences to Montréal

Frank Béraud, Chief Executive Officer of Montréal InVivo

Mathieu Charbonneau , Executive Director of CargoM

, Executive Director of CargoM James J. Clark , Professor at the Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering of McGill University

, Professor at the Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering of Fabrice Labeau , Interim Deputy Provost, Student Life and Learning, at McGill University

, Interim Deputy Provost, Student Life and Learning, at Marie Larue , Chief Executive Officer of the Institut de recherche Robert-Sauvé en santé et en sécurité du travail

, Chief Executive Officer of the Institut de recherche Robert-Sauvé en santé et en sécurité du travail Maryse Lassonde , Scientific Director of the Fonds de recherche du Québec – Nature et technologies

, Scientific Director of the Fonds de recherche du Québec – Nature et technologies Serge Marchand , Scientific Director of the Fonds de recherche du Québec – Santé

, Scientific Director of the Fonds de recherche du Québec – Santé Louise Poissant , Scientific Director of the Fonds de recherche du Québec – Société et culture

These top executives will become major collaborators in the process of finding researchers, scientists or business influencers who can be the difference maker when striving to persuade international associations that have been approached, to choose Montréal and the Palais as their destination for their next event. "The process of bidding for major international conferences is not unlike that of the Olympic Games, and many of these bids are won thanks to the paramount role these Montréal and Québec experts play. Their involvement shows global decision-makers the dynamic spirit and support that exists within the city's key economic sectors," stated Raymond Larivée, President and CEO of the Palais des congrès de Montréal, a Québec government corporation.

The role of the vastly experienced leaders who make up the new Multisector Strategic Taskforce will be to develop and nurture ties with researchers, scientists and business executives who might be inclined to actively participate in the process of bringing large-scale international gatherings to Montréal. They will be able to mine their networks for topnotch collaborators and match them with specific conferences.

Conferences advance science

Montréal is widely recognized as a knowledge hub. The city attracts international conferences that enable local researchers and experts to interact with peers who have travelled here from every continent. The Palais des congrès de Montréal works very closely with its Ambassadors and partners to advocate for the major sectors driving the Montréal and Québec economy. "Conventions represent a privileged opportunity to exchange with our peers from all over the world, and they help push the boundaries of knowledge for our industries. These intellectual benefits greatly contribute to Montréal's international reputation," added Hany Moustapha, President of the Ambassadors Club.

Let's remember that over the years, the Palais has reached important agreements with partners like the Fonds de recherche du Québec for the purpose of raising the profile of Québec researchers and their fields of expertise.

A prolific Ambassadors Club

During the course of the Club's 33 years, its members have definitely made a difference, attracting 201 events that have drawn nearly 475,000 participants, and generated benefits estimated at almost $1 billion. Not to mention the invaluable intellectual wealth, including the establishment of international working groups, the creation of new research areas and the recruitment of researchers.

Convention city

A leading international knowledge hub, Montréal hosts more international events than any other city in North America, according to the rankings released by the International Congress and Convention Association. Shortlisted for the World's Best Congress Centre award (AIPC) and the recipient of the highest quality standards certification in the industry, the Palais des congrès de Montréal has all the necessary assets to host a major convention with the level of professionalism and creativity the city is known for.

About the Palais des congrès de Montréal

The Palais des congrès de Montréal attracts and hosts conventions, exhibitions, conferences, meetings and other events, and generates major tourism revenues and intellectual wealth for Montréal and Québec, while also contributing to Montréal's international reputation as a premier host city. congresmtl.com

