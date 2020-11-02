Prestigious Real Estate and Hospitality Firm Joins Raines Feldman LLP to Expand its Practice Groups

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Renowned real estate and hospitality law firm Rosenfeld Wolff & Klein has joined Raines Feldman LLP to expand its growing Real Estate and Hospitality practice groups. Known for its high-profile clients, Rosenfeld Wolff & Klein has practiced over 30 years in Los Angeles and has been at the forefront of innovative legal services in the real estate, restaurant and hospitality industries.

"We are very excited to welcome Rosenfeld Wolff & Klein to the Raines Feldman team" says Jonathan Littrell, Raines Feldman's Managing Partner. "The quality of their work and reputation in the market aligns perfectly with our dedication to providing innovative, high-caliber work to our valued clients."

"This will enable Raines Feldman to provide a new and broader range of services in the areas of hospitality, restaurants and high-end residential construction in addition to our core purchase and sale, leasing, financing, syndications and asset management real estate services" says Andrew Raines, a founding partner and chair of the firm's Real Estate practice group.

Steven Wolff, a founding partner of Rosenfeld Wolff & Klein is also looking forward to the transition, stating "It is a compliment and testament to the skill and talent of our attorneys to be joining Raines Feldman's team of elite lawyers. Their pedigree and commitment to excellence is known throughout the legal community and we are thrilled to be part of the firm's growth and success."

Based in Los Angeles with offices in Orange County and New York, Raines Feldman is a nationally recognized business powerhouse that places results before all else. Its seasoned professionals are dedicated to providing high-quality, hard-hitting work product that efficiently and effectively achieves desired outcomes in a broad range of industry sectors.

