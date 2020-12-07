PRESTIGIOUS ROSTER OF SUICIDE EXPERTS TO PRESENT AT MICHIGAN'S LARGEST CONFERENCE ON SUICIDE, JAN. 21-23, 2021: Three-day virtual event features a School Summit, loss survivors and attempt survivors programming and more

GROSSE POINTE FARMS, Mich., Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A prestigious roster of leading mental health professionals, educators and experts in the field of suicide will participate in Michigan's largest conference on suicide from January 21 – 23, 2021. The Kevin's Song 5th Annual Virtual Conference on Suicide: Equity and Equality in Suicide Prevention features a three-day online summit to discuss suicide as a complex and undiscriminating phenomenon. The conference will be produced by Detroit Public Television.

The virtual conference is now more accessible than ever to larger and more diverse audiences, accommodating up to 1,000 participants. The first two-days of Equity and Equality in Suicide Prevention will look at suicide through a social justice lens, challenging existing bias and belief systems. It features general and breakout sessions to present the best available research and evidence-based practices. Researchers, clinicians and advocates will cover the topic from personal and community levels.

Keynote speakers include:

Bart Andrews , Ph.D., Chair of the Missouri Suicide Prevention Network

, Chair of the Missouri Suicide Prevention Network Roy Perlis , MD, Professor of Psychiatry, Harvard Medical School

Professor of Psychiatry, Brandon J. Johnson , MHS, Creator, The Black Mental Wellness Lounge

, MHS, Creator, The Black Mental Wellness Lounge Patrick Watson , EdS, Superintendent, Bloomfield Hills Public Schools

Superintendent, Public Schools Rheeda Walker , Ph.D ., Author, Speaker, Psychologist, Consultant, Researcher, University of Houston

, Author, Speaker, Psychologist, Consultant, Researcher, Shelby R. Rowe , Suicide Preventionist

, Suicide Preventionist Brian Ahmedani , Ph.D. and Nancy Buyle , MA, LPC, NCC , Co-Chairs of Michigan Suicide Prevention Commission

, , Co-Chairs of Michigan Suicide Prevention Commission Asha Z. Ivey-Stephenson , Ph.D ., Senior Behavioral Scientist/Epidemiologist, CDC

, ., Senior Behavioral Scientist/Epidemiologist, CDC Thomas Joiner , Ph.D., Robert O. Lawton Distinguished Professor, Florida State University , researcher and author

Robert O. Lawton Distinguished Professor, , researcher and author April Foreman , Ph.D., Executive Board Member, American Association of Suicidology

The School Summit, presented by the Children's Foundation, runs concurrently on the first day of the conference, bringing together educators to share best practices about innovative programs for students, teachers and parents. Continuing education credits are available to select professionals. The Saturday Program – Surviving Suicide – is a journey of hope and healing that is dedicated to survivors of suicide loss and attempt survivors. Keynote speakers will share personal stories of suicide loss, grief and hope. A portion of this program is FREE of charge.

Early registration to attend the three day conference is $150, prior to January 1, 2021. Afterwards it is $175. Additional ticket prices vary by program, other discounts available. Visit www.kevinssong.org for more information.

