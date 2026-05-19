Presto and bp pulse Announce Collaboration to Expand Fast-Charging Access for EV Drivers and Fleets across the US

OAKLAND, Calif., May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Presto, a leading EV charging and roaming platform in the U.S., and bp pulse, a global EV charging network operator, have announced a new collaboration agreement designed to expand reliable, high-quality fast-charging access for fleet, rideshare, and commercial EV drivers across the U.S.

Through this collaboration, EV drivers using the Presto platform will gain streamlined access to bp pulse's growing network of DC fast chargers. Drivers can easily locate bp pulse sites within the Presto app, view real-time charger availability and initiate charging sessions seamlessly—creating an efficient and dependable charging experience.

As electrification accelerates, dependable access to fast charging remains critical. By integrating bp pulse's network into Presto's platform, the two companies aim to help EV drivers and fleets reduce downtime, increase efficiency, and simplify payments and reporting. The collaboration also supports bp pulse's efforts to drive greater utilization across its network by connecting to Presto's diverse base of fleet customers.

The collaboration is particularly impactful for high-mileage drivers who rely on predictable access to fast charging to maintain uptime. bp pulse already operates several high-capacity "Hubs", strategically located near major airports like Los Angeles (LAX) and Chicago (ORD), designed to enhance access for commercial drivers who require speed and reliability on the go. By connecting bp pulse's network, including these flagship Hub locations, to Presto's growing base of rideshare and fleet partners, both companies aim to increase charger utilization while delivering a premium charging experience to EV drivers.

"Reliable, fast charging is essential for commercial drivers and fleets who depend on predictable uptime," said Sujay Sharma, CEO of bp pulse Americas. "By integrating bp pulse's growing US ultra-fast charging network with Presto's platform, we're helping to make it easier for EV drivers to find and access charging where and when they need it—supporting efficiency today as electrification continues to scale."

"We're thrilled to be working with bp pulse to deliver a seamless charging experience to our fleet partners," said JJ Raynor, Presto CFO and Co-founder. "bp pulse's network strength, combined with Presto's fleet relationships and technology platform, creates meaningful value for both fleets and charging site operators."

Presto supports a wide range of fleet segments, including rideshare, rental car, last-mile delivery, and commercial operators. Its platform enables fleet partners to deploy a unified charging solution through Presto's top-rated mobile app or open software, while charging providers benefit from increased site utilization.

Together, Presto and bp pulse are advancing a more connected and accessible EV charging ecosystem built to support the next phase of commercial EV adoption.

About Presto

Presto is an electric vehicle (EV) charging platform that powers seamless and reliable charging experiences for fleets, mobility providers, and businesses. Presto's platform makes working with fleets seamless for charging partners, while fleet partners can quickly and easily roll out an all-in-one charging solution using Presto's highly-rated mobile app (available for iOS and Android) or integrate charging into their customer experiences using Presto's easy APIs. Learn more at www.prestocharging.com.

About bp pulse

With more than 41,000 charge points globally, bp pulse is one of the world's leading EV charging companies. The US is one of four key markets for bp pulse globally, as it looks to grow its EV charging network with a mix of hubs in key urban areas and across sites in its existing retail network of more than 8,000 locations in 46 states. As demand for fuels and EV charging increases in the US, bp is integrating to serve customers more efficiently, no matter what they drive. Learn more at www.bppulse.com/en-us.

SOURCE Presto