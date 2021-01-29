Presto-X Announces Rebrand To Rentokil In Dallas And Fort Worth

DALLAS, Jan. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Presto-X announced a transition to the Rentokil brand in the Dallas and Fort Worth markets.

"The brand may be changing, but it won't change our service and dedication to our customers as we provide residential and commercial protection from pests in Texas' unique climate," said John Myers, President and CEO of Rentokil. "Presto-X has been part of the Rentokil family since 2007, and we are excited to bring the resources and knowledge of the world's largest pest control provider, Rentokil, to our customers in the Dallas and Fort Worth communities. It is our goal to take care of pest issues so that our customers can live and work pest-free."

Rentokil, the global leader in pest control for nearly a century, provides a wide range of services to residential and commercial customers, such as general pest control, termite protection, mosquito control, rodent exclusion, bed bug inspections and service, bird management and more.

For additional information on Rentokil and the pest control services in Dallas and Fort Worth, please visit: dallas.rentokil.com ,

ABOUT RENTOKIL

For nearly a century, customers have trusted Rentokil to protect their families, homes and businesses from pests and the health threats and damages they can cause.

Rentokil is part of Rentokil North America, which provides commercial and residential pest control to customers in the U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico. The comprehensive pest management solutions include general pest control, mosquito, termite and bed bug inspections and service, vegetation management, and bird management.

In addition, Rentokil North America operates business services companies including Ambius, specializing in hand, air and surface hygiene solutions with Hygiene360 as well as interior landscaping and scenting; Steritech, offering food safety and operational assessments; SOLitude Lake Management, providing lake and pond solutions; and Vector Disease Control International, which serves governments and municipalities with mosquito control services.

For more information on Rentokil, visit dallas.rentokil.com/ .

