Preston Argus Launches MuseOps Analytical Modelling Service

Based on the book Museum Operations: A Handbook of Tools, Templates, and Models, MuseOps helps museums, historic sites, and other non-profits analyze information and make decisions that are easily explainable to staff, board members, donors, the community, and other stakeholders. It provides an independent and objective analysis – using SWOTs, Force Field Analyses, Risk Mitigation Models, Blindspot Worksheets, GAP Models, Tree Diagrams, and Cause & Effect Models to transform information into insight. These analytical models help institutions maximize their resources to best fulfill their mission and provide quality experiences for their visitors.

"The ability to order analytical models over the web at a fixed fee gives museum and other non-profit professionals access to tools and analysis that were previously out of reach," says Samantha Chmelik, Principal, Preston Argus. "Now you can receive a customized, independent, objective analysis that works within the time and resource constraints of the non-profit world, at the same quality level as the for-profit world."

Portfolio samples and process descriptions are available at www.museops.com. Copies of Museum Operations: A Handbook of Tools, Templates, and Models, published by Rowman and Littlefield are available via the Rowman and Littlefield website and Amazon.

About MuseOps

MuseOps, a Preston Argus service, helps museums and historic sites analyze information and make decisions that are easily explainable to staff, board members, donors, the community, and other stakeholders.

About Preston Argus

Preston Argus is a research and consulting company that serves museums, libraries, and other historical & cultural institutions. Our mission is to help you maximize your resources to better fulfill your mission and provide high quality experiences for your visitors. See www.prestonargusllc.com for further information.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/preston-argus-launches-museops-analytical-modelling-service-300669845.html

SOURCE Preston Argus

Related Links

http://www.prestonargusllc.com

