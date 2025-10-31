Preston Dermatology & Skin Surgery Center and Dr. Sheel Desai Solomon Dominate Raleigh's Best Awards from The News & Observer

RALEIGH, N.C., Oct. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Preston Dermatology and Skin Surgery Center, P.A., and its founder, Dr. Sheel Desai Solomon, have swept The News & Observer's Raleigh's Best Annual Awards, announced today. Dr. Solomon earned Gold for Best Doctor, while Preston Dermatology secured Gold for Best Dermatologist, Silver for Best Medical Practice, and Silver for Best Place to Work.

Founded in 2017 by board-certified dermatologist Dr. Sheel Desai Solomon (whose expertise stem from elite institutions like Duke University, Kings College London, NYU Dermatology and the Laser and Skin Surgery Center of New York) Preston Dermatology & Skin Surgery Center is the Triangle's premier destination for medical, surgical, aesthetic, and wellness skin care. With locations in Cary, Wake Forest, and Holly Springs, offering extended hours and state-of-the-art facilities, the practice has always been at the forefront of cutting-edge treatments, including advanced laser therapies, acne, keloid scarring and pigmentation treatments, anti-aging and body sculpting procedures, hair restoration, PRP treatments, and advanced surgical services and image-guided radiation therapy for skin cancer.

"These awards are incredibly meaningful, because they come from our patients," said Dr. Desai Solomon. "This trust fuels our commitment to providing personalized, world-class care every day."

Preston Dermatology & Skin Surgery Center CEO Andrew Selkin said, "Preston Dermatology prides itself on superior patient outcomes, unparalleled patient experience and unmatched patient access to care. We are honored to receive these awards. The fact that our fantastic team also gave us the honor of voting us the "best place to work" speaks to their dedication and our shared commitment to the patient care experience."

Preston Dermatology's holistic approach integrates innovative technology with attention to lifestyle and well-being, delivering tailored solutions for all skin types. Its exceptional providers and focus on customer service creates an inclusive environment where patients feel valued and empowered.

Discover the Preston difference at www.prestondermatology.com or contact our Cary, Wake Forest, or Holly Springs locations.

