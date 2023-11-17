Preston Development and UNC Health Plan Healthcare Services for Chatham Park

PITTSBORO, N.C., Nov. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- UNC Health has acquired a 43-acre parcel within Chatham Park, the 8,500-acre master planned community located in Pittsboro, N.C. This milestone represents a significant step forward in UNC Health's commitment to provide state-of-the-art medical services to the residents of fast-growing Chatham County and surrounding areas.

The 43-acre parcel, located just south of the US 64 Bypass and the Chatham Park Way transportation corridors, can accommodate up to 700,000 square feet of medical care facilities. The parcel will complement existing UNC Health facilities in Chatham Park and the UNC Health Chatham Hospital in Siler City.

"We've built a substantial presence at Chatham Park and are delighted to be a part of the growing Chatham Park community as we take this opportunity to expand much-needed medical care for that region," said Janet Hadar, President, UNC Hospitals. "This acquisition reaffirms our commitment to providing high-quality, accessible care to the residents of Chatham County and beyond. Hadar's remarks were echoed by Chatham Hospital President Jeff Strickler who noted, "We believe that our presence within Chatham Park not only elevates the standard of healthcare in the region, but also contributes positively to the overall wellness and vitality of the community."

"We couldn't be more excited to partner with UNC Health," said Julian "Bubba" Rawl, of Preston Development, master developers of Chatham Park. "This partnership reflects our shared vision of creating a vibrant, inclusive community that prioritizes the well-being of its residents. UNC Health's expanded presence will undoubtedly enhance the quality of life for everyone who calls Chatham Park home as well as the many people who are moving to our area."

"Our regional, mega manufacturing sites will bring thousands of families, jobs and economic activity to this area of Chatham County, and we want Chatham Park to be the top choice for families to relocate and plant roots," continued Tim Smith, of Preston Development. "Adding additional healthcare to our learning, employment and retail opportunities is another step towards building Chatham Park into the multi-faceted, iconic community we envisioned."

More than 1,000 residents currently call Chatham Park home. The age-targeted neighborhood, Encore by David Weekley, began selling in August 2023. Del Webb at Chatham Park is expected to begin selling in 2025 and plans are being finalized to start delivery of an additional 4,500 lots in Chatham Park's North Village in 2024.

The growing healthcare infrastructure at Chatham Park is part of a wide array of services and amenities that will establish Chatham Park as a major residential and economic destination within the region. The community is already home to Pittsboro's Knight Farm community park, a future Chatham County elementary school and over 200,000 square feet of office, retail and soon to open, a 121-room Hampton Inn. Site development is underway on a new Chatham Park YMCA. The future 34,000+ square-foot facility will include a variety of state-of-the-art features for the whole family. The facility is the first post-COVID designed YMCA in the region, optimized for healthy interaction both inside and out.

Following the recent Town of Pittsboro and Sanford utilities merger, Chatham Park is also positioned to have secure and stable water and wastewater utilities to further support growth in the area. The merger also paves the way for the Chatham Park Water Treatment Center, the award-winning facility that uses technology and biology to treat and replenish wastewater for the community, to increase capacity. "The groundwork is being placed for an exciting future," states Rawl. "With future water and sewer utilities in place with The Town of Sanford, the region is poised for balanced growth. We are building new schools and new businesses are opening every day. It's an exciting time for Pittsboro and Chatham Park."

About Chatham Park:

Developed by award-winning Preston Development Company, Chatham Park is a technology-centric 8,500-acre live, work, play, learn master-planned community located just outside of Raleigh in Pittsboro, North Carolina. Founded on five pillars: Innovation, Connectivity, Quality Design, Health Balance, and Stewardship, the vision of Chatham Park is to offer a balanced, well-rounded lifestyle for those In Pursuit of a Life Well Lived. More than 2,000 acres will be dedicated to parks and open space in addition to a wide range of amenities, including over 30 miles of scenic walking, biking, and multimodal trails; access to the Haw River and Jordan Lake; an amphitheater for live music and entertainment; shops, dining, art galleries, and so much more. Chatham Park will feature unique home designs in five villages along with schools, office and retail space.

