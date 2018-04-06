Preston Junger, Blockchain Expert & Founder of Mile Square Labs joins the Baanx Advisory Board

Preston is a former early Yelp employee, previously worked for Yahoo!, IAC, Apple and currently is Co-Founder of Mile Square Labs, working with domestic and international startups on sales operations and growth objectives. He joined Yelp in 2008 as hire #82, opening & expanding the first NY office, bringing the company through IPO, while significantly growing Yelp revenue as VP of Brand Solutions. Preston has a B.A. from the University of Vermont and is an active advisor & board director with several accelerators, traditional tech and blockchain/ICO companies. Preston is also a former investor in TaskRabbit (acquired by IKEA).

CEO of Baanx Garth Howat said, "Preston is a very welcome long term addition to the Baanx advisory board. With his vast experience within marketing, branding and lately as a Blockchain sector expert we expect his help to be substantial in delivering the goals of our exciting project during the coming months and years."

Preston Junger commented, "Baanx is a fantastic project with huge opportunities to drive the daily use of Blockchain services and the uptake of Cryptocurrency use throughout the world. I am confident I can enable them to build relationships with several of the key brands they are looking to enter into the Baanx Platform and Community, as well as provide valuable assistance to their overall growth goals"

Preston will be joining David Drake and other key advisors on the Baanx Advisory Board as we progress to Pre-Sale on 8th April 2018, Public Pre-Sale on 1st May and the ICO on the 10th May 2018.

Baanx website is on https://baanx.com

If you have any questions relating to Preston Junger joining the team please direct these to admin@baanx.com

SOURCE Baanx Group