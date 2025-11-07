Preston Lane launches accessible luxury home collection in Amazon stores, just in time for holiday gifting

NEW YORK, Nov. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Preston Lane, the modern home care and lifestyle brand bringing elegance to the everyday, announces the debut of its new Home Accessories Collection, launching exclusively on Amazon.com this November. Arriving just in time for the holiday season, the collection blends timeless design, European craftsmanship, and modern functionality to offer curated and stylish solutions for every home.

Preston Lane Home Collection

Many pieces are crafted in Europe by skilled makers using premium materials chosen for their beauty, durability, and refined texture, rooted in artisanal craftsmanship. Inspired by classic European interiors and modern American living, the collection captures the spirit of a home that feels both polished and personal. With prices ranging from $24 to $238, the Preston Lane Home Accessories Collection makes heritage quality and elevated design beautifully attainable, perfect for holiday gifting, entertaining, or an everyday home refresh.

As part of the launch, Preston Konrad collaborated with Amazon to style a bespoke brownstone in New York City with his new collection as well as his favorite holiday products from across Amazon. The collaboration underscores how Preston's timeless, approachable aesthetic aligns with Amazon's vision for inspired and effortless holiday living.

"Preston Lane was created to make luxury feel approachable," said Preston Konrad, Co-Founder of Preston Lane and lifestyle expert. "Launching the collection on Amazon allows us to bring that vision to more people than ever before; and just in time for the holiday season. Amazon gives us the trust and speed to reach homes nationwide while maintaining the craftsmanship and beauty that define Preston Lane. Every piece was designed to blend form and function, helping people create spaces that feel refined, comfortable, and uniquely their own."

The Preston Lane Home Accessories Collection launches November 7 and will be available exclusively online at Amazon.com as well as in the Preston Lane Hudson Yards boutique. The collection will expand to onprestonlane.com in early 2026.

About Preston Lane

Founded in 2024 by TV personality and lifestyle expert Preston Konrad and brand-building veteran Lisa Manice, Preston Lane is a modern home and lifestyle brand created to bring the magic of European luxury into more homes. Known for its beautifully designed home care collection made in Italy with plant-powered ingredients, Preston Lane quickly built a devoted following for its refined approach to everyday living.

In 2025, the brand expanded its vision with the launch of its debut home collection, a curated assortment of home accessories and décor crafted by skilled artisans across Europe and beyond. Together, the collections embody a way of living that celebrates beauty in the everyday, combining quality, comfort, and style in everything Preston Lane creates.

