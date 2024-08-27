Preston Simons Joins KnectIQ Advisory Board

ST. PAUL, Minn., Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- KnectIQ Inc., an innovator in cybersecurity technology, today announced Preston Simons, President & Managing Partner, Simons and Associates LLC, has officially joined the KnectIQ Advisory Board.

Simons' addition to the KnectIQ Advisory Board comes as the Company brings its patented and groundbreaking security architecture SelectiveTRUST™, designed for national security, national defense, and critical infrastructure, to the healthcare industry. SelectiveTRUST™ meets ongoing challenges with healthcare networks and device security, including patient data protection.

"I am pleased that Preston Simons agreed to join the KnectIQ Advisory Board. His impressive information technology career and deep expertise in large Healthcare Systems, Technology, and Fortune 100 Pharmaceutical and Medical Devices industries will help enhance security at the intersection of technology, data science and healthcare," said KnectIQ CEO Ken Morris.

"The security landscape in healthcare and life sciences has seen much more attention by bad actors in the last few years. I am confident that the innovative KnectIQ security technology will help my peers and colleagues avoid these situations with new advanced alternatives," said Simons.

Formerly CIO, Verily Life Sciences, an Alphabet Company, Simons is recognized as a visionary Chief Information Officer and board member with a proven record of driving organizational transformation, fostering innovation, and delivering exceptional results. With a career marked by transformative achievements and deep expertise in cybersecurity, M&A, governance, operations, digital healthcare, compliance strategies, and risk management, Simons has consistently demonstrated his ability to cultivate strong relationships across C-suite executives, strategic partners, customers, and board committees.

In addition to serving on the KnectIQ Advisory Board, Simons also serves as an Advisory Board Member of Infinity Systems.

Preston Simons holds an MBA in Business and Finance from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business (Class of 1996), and a BS in Management and Computer Science from Illinois Institute of Technology.

About KnectIQ

KnectIQ, Inc. is a privately owned cyber security technology provider. The company partners with technology integrators to deliver multi-domain data operationalization and data agility through Zero Trust-based security architecture. Using a uniquely unparalleled approach, their proprietary and patented solution removes barriers for safe data operations, maximizes operational capacity with real-time security controls, and ensures safe collaboration between individuals, organizations, and industries.

SOURCE KnectIQ Inc.