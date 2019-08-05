PrestoSports and Collegiate Sports Management Group Announce Partnership to Empower Schools to Fund Athletic Programs

PHOENIX, Aug. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- For many universities, sports programs are a vital but expensive enterprise, and advertising is a great source of funding for these athletic departments. This is why PrestoSports, the leading all-in-one sports technology platform in college athletics, has announced a strategic partnership with New York-based Collegiate Sports Management Group (CSMG) to enable their athletic partners to monetize college athletic websites which do not have third-party rights holders.

PrestoSports and CSMG have a shared commitment to provide athletic conferences and schools with a growth strategy to support their departments and initiatives. By evaluating the content, frequency, and channels like pre-roll and mid-roll videos and display media assets, programs can plan advertising around their individual funding goals.

"PrestoSports serves more than 1,400 collegiate athletics programs through websites and streaming solutions, serving over 2 million members across the globe. his collaboration will ensure that the digital inventory is effective for advertisers who want to reach the college sports fans and alumni to foster engagement, brand and school loyalty, and club affinity," said CSMG, EVP of Business Affairs and Strategic Partnerships, Neil Malvone.

This partnership will enable athletic programs to develop effective, distraction-free, digital advertising enhanced by targeting, content creation, and performance analytics. Athletic departments can now fund their programs while connecting their fans to the content and offers that are most relevant to them.

"At PrestoSports we have built a strong reputation of aligning ourselves with the best athletic programs in the country serving many of the most passionate and engaged fans," stated Keith Womack, President of PrestoSports. "This alliance will help athletics programs all across the country by providing additional resources to improve the lives of student-athletes, engage fans and build their brands while offsetting operating expenses. We are very excited about the opportunities through this new relationship with CSMG."



Collegiate Sports Management Group

Founded in 2014, CMSG is a "College Properties Group" that drives the business performance of college athletic conferences and schools, providing them with a successful growth strategy, and generating revenue to support their athletic departments and initiatives. CSMG specializes in Marketing Rights/Revenue Generation, Content Creation and Distribution, Media Rights Strategy and Negotiation, Sponsorship Sales, and Licensing. To learn more about Collegiate Sports Management Group clients and case studies, visit www.collegiatesmg.com.

PrestoSports

PrestoSports is a software-as-a-service company providing technology to colleges and conference offices. Serving more than 1,400 college athletic programs and 100 conferences, PrestoSports is a powerhouse in the college athletics space. Backed by Battery Ventures, PrestoSports delivers solutions for building athletic brands, igniting fans, and funding sports programs. Battery Ventures formed its sports division in 2017 which included the acquisitions of PrestoSports, Stretch Internet, and Black Diamond (SIDHelp). PrestoSports is committed to delivering customers a more expansive suite of software solutions to help them nurture and grow their tight-knit communities of members, fans, athletes, and coaches.

Clubessential Holdings LLC

Clubessential Holdings is a Battery Ventures company, fulfilling their global mission of investing in and creating cutting-edge, category-defining businesses by providing a full suite of membership and club management Software as a Service solutions to private clubs, health & fitness clubs, and college athletic programs. Across three brands – Clubessential, ClubReady, and PrestoSports – the company offers a variety of forward-thinking technology and services which help more than 6,000 customers attract, engage, and retain members and fans for life. For more information, visit the following websites: Clubessential http://www.clubessential.com; ClubReady http://www.clubready.com; PrestoSports http://www.prestosports.com; and Battery Ventures https://www.battery.com/.

Media Contact:

Marilyn Cox

Phone: 513-322-4194

Email: mcox@clubessential.com

SOURCE PrestoSports