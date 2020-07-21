PrestoSports and HomeTown Ticketing Partner for Enhanced Contactless Fan Experience

PHOENIX, July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PrestoSports, the leading all-in-one sports technology platform in college athletics, and HomeTown Ticketing, the smart choice in online ticketing for athletic programs of all sizes, are excited to announce a strategic partnership to streamline connections with fans as well as event and game-day operations. The partnership further connects the online and physical worlds of fans through PrestoSports, enabling them to search for and purchase event tickets online and enter venues through a completely contactless experience – an especially critical capability as sports return in the fall for the first time since the onset of COVID-19.

With no set-up costs, no annual fees, and a simple $1 per ticket fee, HomeTown Ticketing makes it easy and affordable for PrestoSports customers to implement online ticketing. With just a simple code addition and minimal training, organizations can expect to be up and running in under a week. Pricing is completely controlled by each athletics program with the same transaction and payment processing fees regardless of ticket prices or quantity.

The HomeTown system will make it easy for PrestoSports customers to implement social distancing and contactless best practices. It enables any smartphone to scan tickets up to 10 feet away, eliminating the cost of dedicated scanners and meeting social distance guidelines. Live data of capacity numbers and seating assure that space is optimized without exceeding established limits or modified temporary arrangements due to COVID-19 or any other restrictions.

Some of the key advantages HomeTown delivers include:

Free for Schools - Schools receive full value of tickets with no expensive scanners required.

Custom Branded - Designed to match schools from their box office login screen to the ticket.

Simple & Easy - Organizations sell tickets directly through their PrestoSports website

Integrated - Now fans are able to purchase tickets directly through the athletics website

Box Office & POS - Cloud-based box office tools enable easy creation and management of events.

Immediate Funds - Electronic funds sent immediately; no invoices or payments required.

"This is a great and timely partnership, enabling all of our customers to address the need for online and contactless ticketing for incredible fan experiences. With our mutual relationships with conferences and athletics programs, this is a natural fit. We look forward to continued innovation and growth between our companies – and getting back to sports," said Keith Womack, President, PrestoSports.

"HomeTown Ticketing is very excited about the opportunity the partnership with PrestoSports provides us. With this partnership, as well as being the official digital ticketing partner of the NAIA and 18 college conferences, we are looking forward to introducing our exceptional services and provide all colleges and universities with the opportunity to own their own ticketing and deliver a safe and professional experience to their fans," said Ryan Hart, Chairman & CEO, HomeTown Ticketing, Inc.

PrestoSports and HomeTown Ticketing will conduct a joint webinar during the PrestoSports Summer Camp on Aug. 5 to review this solution and partnership in more detail. Register to attend here.

"This webinar will provide our clients with first-hand experience of how easy it is to add a full-featured ticketing solution to their PrestoSports website," said J.D. Fox, Director of Partnerships, PrestoSports.

HomeTown Ticketing

HomeTown Ticketing is the fastest-growing digital ticketing provider in the K-12 industry serving schools, districts, conferences, associations, colleges, and universities at no cost. A professional-level and fully automated ticketing solution, HomeTown's in-house developed proprietary ticketing platform is tailored specifically to the needs of schools and governing bodies. Benefits of the HomeTown system include unmatched value through easy-to-use purchasing and redemption options, custom box offices, event and fan-specific reporting tools, and secure financial management features to streamline operations and increase financial transparency. Intuitive and easy to use for both event organizers and ticket buyers, HomeTown never touches the event organizer's funds, which are available and accessible within 24 hours from a ticket sale. Get started @ www.hometownticketing.com.

PrestoSports

PrestoSports is a software-as-a-service company providing technology to colleges and conference offices. The company is also the official website and streaming provider of the NAIA and NJCAA and more than 100 athletic conferences. Backed by Battery Ventures, PrestoSports delivers solutions for building athletic brands, igniting fans, and funding sports programs. Battery Ventures formed its sports division in 2017 which included the acquisitions of PrestoSports, Stretch Internet, and Black Diamond (SIDHelp). PrestoSports is committed to delivering customers a more expansive suite of software solutions to help them nurture and grow their tight-knit communities of members, fans, athletes, and coaches.

Clubessential Holdings LLC

Clubessential Holdings is a Battery Ventures company, fulfilling its global mission of investing in and creating cutting-edge, category-defining businesses by providing a full suite of membership and club management Software-as-a-Service solutions to private clubs, health & fitness clubs, military organizations, municipalities, and college athletic programs. Across four brands – Clubessential, ClubReady, PrestoSports and Vermont Systems – the company offers a variety of forward-thinking technology and services which help more than 8,000 customers attract, engage, and retain club and community members and fans for life. For more information, visit the following websites: Clubessential, http://www.clubessential.com; ClubReady, http://www.clubready.com; PrestoSports, http://www.prestosports.com; Vermont Systems, http://www.vermontsystems.com.

Media Contact

Marilyn Cox

Phone: 513-322-4194

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE PrestoSports