PrestoSports and NAIA Announce Partnership to Up the Game on Website and Fan Engagement

PHOENIX, June 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PrestoSports and The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletes (NAIA) announced the expansion of their strategic partnership to enhance the member and fan experience. The NAIA is committed to providing members the tools and opportunities to support their institutional strategic priorities. Return on Athletics (ROA) is the NAIA's proprietary approach to the management of collegiate athletics, and they strive to maximize the impact athletics has on enrollment, student success and financial viability.

With this focus on growing membership and improving visibility for its members, the NAIA made the strategic decision to implement an all-in-one sports technology platform to its schools, conferences and student-athletes.

For the last five years, PrestoSports' Stretch Internet platform has been the official streaming solution for the NAIA and many of its member schools. The integration of the Stretch Internet streaming services with the PrestoSports website and camps solutions provides the unified platform the NAIA requires for its engagement needs. This expanded partnership with PrestoSports will provide the NAIA and its members with an updated association website, improved efficiencies for sharing information with members and numerous benefits to NAIA members, including special pricing and incentives.

As evidenced in its mission, the NAIA has led the way for student-athlete recruitment, as well as member engagement. "PrestoSports is quickly becoming a leader in the digital collegiate athletics space, so this is an exciting announcement for the NAIA," said Paige Salveter, NAIA Vice President of Marketing. "PrestoSports has demonstrated its commitment to long-term success and offers its clients and partners a cutting edge experience from the technology side that we feel will rival its competitors. They are a great fit for the NAIA and the perfect partner to help elevate the way we promote our brand."

An all-in-one sports technology platform will also provide tremendous benefits for those working within the platform every day. The PrestoSports platform will simplify processes like the updating of player of the week and award postings that can often require significant staff time. The ease of adding content and control of sponsorships on their website empowers NAIA to focus on their ROA mission, rather than manual data entry.

"We are very excited to expand our relationship with the NAIA and its member institutions. The passion and connection that NAIA members have with their fans is incredible, and we are honored to work with them," stated Keith Womack, President of PrestoSports. He continued, "PrestoSports is moving forward on our vision of providing all-in-one, engaging solutions, matched with our amazing team of industry experts, to schools with passionate fans, like the NAIA."

Headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri, NAIA is a governing body of small athletics programs that are dedicated to character-driven intercollegiate athletics. Since 1937, the NAIA has administered programs dedicated to championships in balance with the overall college educational experience. Each year, more than 65,000 NAIA student-athletes have the opportunity to play college sports, earn over $600 million in scholarships and compete for a chance to participate in 26+ national championships. www.naia.org | @NAI

PrestoSports is a software-as-a-service company providing technology to colleges and conference offices. Backed by Battery Ventures, PrestoSports delivers solutions for building athletic brands, igniting fans and funding sports programs. Battery Ventures formed its sports division in 2017, which included the acquisitions of PrestoSports, Stretch Internet, and Black Diamond (SIDHelp). PrestoSports is committed to delivering customers a more expansive suite of software solutions to help them nurture and grow their tight-knit communities of members, fans, athletes and coaches.

Clubessential Holdings LLC

Clubessential Holdings is a Battery Ventures company, fulfilling their global mission of investing in and creating cutting-edge, category-defining businesses by providing a full suite of membership and club management Software as a Service solutions to private clubs, health and fitness clubs, and college athletic programs. Across three brands – Clubessential, ClubReady, and PrestoSports – the company offers a variety of forward-thinking technology and services which help more than 6,000 customers attract, engage, and retain members and fans for life. For more information, visit the following websites:

Clubessential http://www.clubessential.com; ClubReady http://www.clubready.com; PrestoSports http://www.prestosports.com; and Battery Ventures https://www.battery.com/.

