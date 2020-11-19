PrestoSports and PSAC Announce Exclusive Streaming Partnership

PHOENIX, Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PrestoSports and the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference announced an exclusive streaming partnership to enhance the fan experience. As a leader in championing academic and athletic opportunities for student-athletes, this exclusive partnership will also empower member schools to support and elevate their athletes and improve the fan experience.

"We're very pleased to partner with PrestoSports," stated Steve Murray, PSAC Commissioner. "We know this will help our institutions provide the best experience and service to our fans."

This exclusive partnership names PrestoSports as the official streaming partner for the PSAC, providing unlimited streaming for all schools and sports, a first for the PSAC. Each school will utilize PrestoSports' StretchCast solution for their production software and integration into their streaming platform. Utilizing PrestoSports' StretchLive EP, each school will also have the ability to host their streaming content from multiple locations on their athletics website, while also connecting to the conference, allowing for live and on-demand streaming events. With a fully responsive design, event-driven social sharing is also available for fans. The conference will also continue to offer all broadcasts on their custom PSAC Network OTT apps on Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, and Roku.

"At PrestoSports, we believe strongly in empowering athletics programs of all sizes with the tools and capabilities to engage their fans and build their brands," stated Keith Womack, President of PrestoSports. "This partnership with the PSAC will allow us to serve many of the most dedicated fans and student-athletes with leading technology and innovation. We are excited to see what this new partnership brings to the PSAC."

Along with delivering an improved fan experience, PrestoSports provides tremendous benefits for those working within the platform everyday. The PSAC is committed to providing best-in-class technology to their member schools. This is why they made the strategic decision to provide this streaming experience to their schools.

PSAC

Headquartered in Lock Haven, Pennsylvania, the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference is an NCAA Division II Conference comprising 18 institutions in Pennsylvania and West Virginia. The member institutions are Bloomsburg University, California University of Pennsylvania, Clarion University, East Stroudsburg University, Edinboro University, Gannon University, Indiana University of Pennsylvania, Kutztown University, Lock Haven University, Mansfield University, Mercyhurst University, Millersville University, The University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown, Seton Hill University, Shepherd University, Shippensburg University, Slippery Rock University and West Chester University.

PrestoSports

PrestoSports is a software-as-a-service company providing technology to colleges, high schools, and conference offices. Serving more than 1,400 athletic programs and 100 conferences, PrestoSports is a powerhouse in the athletics space. Part of Clubessential Holdings, PrestoSports delivers solutions for building athletic brands, igniting fans, and funding sports programs. With an all-in-one solution spanning streaming, websites, stats, infographics, camps, mobile apps, and ticketing, PrestoSports is driven to help programs create fans for life. Clubessential Holdings formed its sports division in 2017 which included the acquisitions of PrestoSports, Stretch Internet, Black Diamond (SIDHelp), and ScoreShots. PrestoSports is committed to delivering customers a more expansive suite of software solutions to help them nurture and grow their tight-knit communities of members, fans, athletes, and coaches.

Clubessential Holdings LLC

Clubessential Holdings is a Battery Ventures company, fulfilling their global mission of investing in and creating cutting-edge, category-defining businesses by providing a full suite of membership and club management Software as a Service solutions to private clubs, health & fitness clubs, military organizations, municipalities, and college athletic programs. Across four brands - Clubessential, ClubReady, PrestoSports and Vermont Systems - the company offers a variety of forward-thinking technology and services which help more than 8,000 customers attract, engage, and retain club and community members and fans for life. For more information, visit the following websites: Clubessential http://www.clubessential.com ; ClubReady http://www.clubready.com; PrestoSports http://www.prestosports.com ; Vermont Systems: http://www.vermontsystems.com.

Media Contact:

Marilyn Cox

Phone: 513-322-4194

Email: [email protected]

