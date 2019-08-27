PrestoSports and the Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference Partner to Deliver Immersive Fan Experiences Through a Conference-Wide Digital Network

PHOENIX, Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PrestoSports and the Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference (SCAC) announced a partnership to deliver immersive fan experiences through a conference-wide digital network. SCAC schools share a commitment to transformational athletic experiences. PrestoSports will assist in this commitment by providing its StretchLive streaming platform to all SCAC members and for all championship events, providing an engaging experience SCAC fans desire.

With this focus on creating immersive fan experiences, SCAC made the strategic decision to provide a best-in-class digital platform to their schools, athletes, and fans. PrestoSports' StretchLive solution will provide this immersive fan experience within one interface. Fans will also be able to access the on-demand stream in record time.

Additionally, StretchLive will enable SCAC programs to take control of their productions through flexible event management and utilize program best practices, workflows, processes, and templates. SCAC programs can also create event templates and apply them across future events, projecting a consistent brand and visitor experience.

"At PrestoSports we pride ourselves on delivering engaging experiences for fans and alumni while helping conferences and schools to elevate their programs," stated Keith Womack, President of PrestoSports. "After meeting with the members of the SCAC, we know that they share our vision for delivering great experiences and help promote the amazing athletic competitions within this great conference."

In conjunction with this immersive streaming solution, PrestoSports will also provide the SCAC an Over-the-Top (OTT) application for their conference network for Apple TV, Android TV and Amazon Fire TV. This app will extend the fan experience, allowing viewers to watch their favorite team in action anywhere on any device.

"We are pleased to partner with PrestoSports to offer all fans of our 10 member institutions a one-stop viewing portal that we hope will become the hub of all streaming activity throughout the conference," said SCAC Commissioner Dwayne Hanberry. "The piece that really excites us is the ability to push content to our own OTT application. The SCAC can basically become its own streaming network, not unlike ESPN+, and that is a potential game-changer for everyone who is a fan of our league."

The SCAC Digital Network will launch later this month. Visit the SCAC website at scacsports.com for details and access.

The Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference (SCAC) was formed to provide an association through which the member institutions may encourage organized competition in intercollegiate sports among teams representative of their respective student bodies. Members of this conference share a commitment to priority of the overall quality of academic standards and quality educational experiences.

PrestoSports is a software-as-a-service company providing technology to more than 1,400 colleges and conference offices. Backed by Battery Ventures, PrestoSports delivers solutions for building athletic brands, igniting fans, and funding sports programs. Battery Ventures formed its sports division in 2017 which included the acquisitions of PrestoSports, Stretch Internet, and Black Diamond (SIDHelp). PrestoSports is committed to delivering customers a more expansive suite of software solutions to help them nurture and grow their tight-knit communities of members, fans, athletes, and coaches.

Clubessential Holdings is a Battery Ventures company, fulfilling their global mission of investing in and creating cutting-edge, category-defining businesses by providing a full suite of membership and club management Software as a Service solutions to private clubs, health & fitness clubs, and college athletic programs. Across three brands – Clubessential, ClubReady, and PrestoSports – the company offers a variety of forward-thinking technology and services which help more than 6,000 customers attract, engage, and retain members and fans for life. For more information, visit the following websites: Clubessential http://www.clubessential.com; ClubReady http://www.clubready.com; PrestoSports http://www.prestosports.com; and Battery Ventures https://www.battery.com.

