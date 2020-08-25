PrestoSports Announces Acquisition of ScoreShots

GILBERT, Ariz., Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PrestoSports, the leading all-in-one sports technology platform in college athletics, today announced the strategic acquisition of ScoreShots, the market leader in infographic and motion graphics for athletics. Already the leading provider in collegiate and high school streaming, website, and stats technology, this acquisition expands PrestoSports' suite of solutions.

ScoreShots, headquartered in Fayetteville, North Carolina, has developed a powerful graphics engine that generates high-quality motion graphics and videos and which can then be immediately posted to a school's social media channels and websites. With more than 450 image and video templates and countless customized options, ScoreShots enables teams to create branded scroll-stopping social graphics in seconds for every sport and situation. Because ScoreShots also integrates with PrestoSports' websites and StretchLive streaming platform, sports and game highlights can easily be incorporated into social media motion graphic posts.

"Athletics programs are seeking new and visually rich ways to engage their fans," said Keith Womack, President of PrestoSports. "As we continue to expand our all-inclusive solutions for athletics programs, our integration with ScoreShots gives athletic programs the tools to effectively engage their alumni and fans."

While ScoreShots integrates with Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook, it's more than just a social media tool. The graphics developed are essential content for any sports network. Athletic departments can shoot, edit, and create content from mobile devices and then share across the network platforms most important to their fans including their website, emails, and social channels. Student-athletes can also leverage their custom graphics to elevate their personal brand and the brand of the program.

"It's been very rewarding to build ScoreShots from the ground up and we take a great deal of satisfaction in our accomplishments," said Rick Perko, President of ScoreShots. "We are so happy to be associated with PrestoSports. It's a first-class company and we look forward to contributing to its ongoing success."

As schools weigh the future of in-person Fall events, schools and conferences are identifying ways to extend the game experience from physical spaces, to an omnipresent digital space in which fans engage regardless of where they are. The PrestoSports platform allows these schools to build their own online sports network and with ScoreShots they can now highlight and socialize information their fans care about, on the channels they frequent, by leveraging infographics to highlight in-game stats, and during the off-season, highlight fun off-campus athletic stats, like push-up parties and other workout challenges with the student-athletes. Said Womack, "By now social media is an integral part of a school's communication strategy. Integrating data-rich Infographics and video into a school's digital sports network takes it to the next level without adding steps and time."

PrestoSports is a software-as-a-service company providing technology to colleges and conference offices. Serving more than 1,400 college athletic programs and 100 conferences, PrestoSports is a powerhouse in the college athletics space. Backed by Battery Ventures, PrestoSports delivers solutions for building athletic brands, igniting fans, and funding sports programs. Battery Ventures formed its sports division in 2017 which included the acquisitions of PrestoSports, Stretch Internet, Black Diamond (SIDHelp), and ScoreShots. PrestoSports is committed to delivering customers a more expansive suite of software solutions to help them nurture and grow their tight-knit communities of members, fans, athletes, and coaches.

Clubessential Holdings is a Battery Ventures company, fulfilling their global mission of investing in and creating cutting-edge, category-defining businesses by providing a full suite of membership and club management Software as a Service solutions to private clubs, health & fitness clubs, and college athletic programs. Across four brands - Clubessential, ClubReady, PrestoSports and Vermont Systems - the company offers a variety of forward-thinking technology and services which help more than 8,000 customers attract, engage, and retain club and community members and fans for life. For more information, visit the following websites: Clubessential http://www.clubessential.com; ClubReady http://www.clubready.com; PrestoSports http://www.prestosports.com; Vermont Systems: http://www.vermontsystems.com.

ScoreShots is an infographics and motion graphic platform. They enable athletic departments to save time and build their program presence by easily creating and sharing eye-stopping infographics that reveal competitive details of their competitions. Using unique combinations of data and visuals, their platform engages fans and drives increased interest in sports programs. With more than 450 graphical and video templates, programs can create and share sports graphics from a phone or tablet to build visual identity.

