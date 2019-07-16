PrestoTech Solutions Joins AT&T's FirstNet Dealer Program

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Platinum Elite Solution Provider Champion PrestoTech Solutions has joined AT&T's FirstNet Dealer Program, through the AT&T Alliance Channel™. As a FirstNet dealer, PrestoTech can now sell FirstNet services to eligible current and future public safety customers.

In support of AT&T's efforts to deliver FirstNet services to first responders under its contract with the First Responder Network Authority (FirstNet Authority), AT&T* has engaged a group of dealers and solution providers with deep knowledge of public safety. This FirstNet Dealer Program will help get FirstNet's game-changing technology into the hands of first responders throughout the U.S.

"The FirstNet Dealer Program provides another avenue to get first responders the solutions they need to keep their communities safe," said Mike Rice, vice president of Mobility Solutions for PrestoTech. "We're proud to help accelerate and promote the adoption of FirstNet."

FirstNet is the nationwide communications platform dedicated to America's first responders and public safety community. It's being built with AT&T in a public-private partnership with the FirstNet Authority. With this much-needed technology upgrade, first responders can connect to the critical information they need every day and in every emergency.

"Enabling PrestoTech to equip first responders with FirstNet service is a great way to meet public safety where they are," said Stacy Schwartz, vice president, AT&T Public Safety & FirstNet. "AT&T's FirstNet Dealer Program makes it easy for public safety agencies to work with the solution providers they know and trust – like PrestoTech – to sign up for FirstNet service."

AT&T works closely with selected indirect sellers on the ability to promote, market and co-sell FirstNet services. PrestoTech Solutions was selected for its focus on mobility solutions for public safety agencies.

To learn more about PrestoTech Solutions, go to www.prestotech.net. To learn more about FirstNet, go to FirstNet.com. To learn more about the AT&T Alliance Channel, go to alliance.att.com.

FirstNet and the FirstNet logo are registered trademarks of the First Responder Network Authority. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.

*AT&T products and services are provided or offered by subsidiaries and affiliates of AT&T Inc. under the AT&T brand and not by AT&T Inc.

About PrestoTech Solutions

PrestoTech Solutions has been a leader in providing mobility and telecommunication services to enterprise businesses for over 13 years. As an AT&T Exclusive Solution Provider, PrestoTech has been ranked among the top partners in AT&T's Alliance Channel Program earning Platinum and Platinum Elite Champion Ranking since 2014. Our clients enjoy a dedicated sales and support team with over 500 combined years of AT&T experience. Our provisioning and operations team works with clients to ensure critical deadlines are met by personally escalating and expediting orders and project managing all aspects of installing and supporting AT&T's next generation technologies. Combining the power of AT&T products and services with the experience and knowledge of dedicated sales and service professionals; PrestoTech has become a key partner to many Fortune 1000 customers.

