PreTel Announces First Patients Enrolled in Labor Status Monitor Study

News provided by

PreTel

30 Aug, 2023, 15:53 ET

This Study will Diagnose True Versus False Labor in Preterm Patients.

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PreTel has announced the first patients have been enrolled in their NIH SBIR grant supported study "Labor Status Monitor for Diagnosing True Versus False Labor in Preterm Patients".

"This is PreTel's first study to convert our proprietary technology of uterine myography signal detection into intelligent analysis for preterm labor diagnosis and maternal and fetal safety during labor and delivery into a bedside monitoring clinical solution," stated Marc Finch, CEO. "40% of all women in the United States experience false labor at a very high financial cost to the system and an emotional cost for the patient. Our wearable "Area Sensor" platform is designed to quickly and accurately diagnose false labor allowing healthcare providers to manage patient care at a significantly reduced cost."

The first patient was enrolled at the University of Rochester where co-PI's Dr. Neil Seligman, MD, Associate Professor and Ponnila Marinescu, MD, Associate Professor commented, "We are very excited to continue our research using the PreTel technology of pregnancy status monitoring in the preterm population. We have worked together and published on the proof-of-concept studies and are now thrilled to investigate its bedside patient care solutions."

Roger Young, MD, PhD, founder of PreTel, said, "This is the culmination of my career's work in both understanding the physiology of the pregnant uterus and the development of a novel skin-wearable sensor to detect the regional functioning of the uterus as it transitions to labor. I have developed this technology to improve the health and safety of mothers and babies during pregnancy and labor using its advanced technology platform aimed at predicting labor, monitoring the progress of labor and adjusting Pitocin drug delivery."

About PreTel

PreTel, Inc. is a private, US-based Femtech company recognized for its innovative work in novel uterine electromyography (uEMG) signal detection and intelligent analysis for the large maternal-fetal medicine markets of both remote and hospital care. The company's proprietary "Area Sensor" platform is being developed for early warning monitoring for pregnancies that may result in spontaneous preterm birth, labor and delivery care, and the personalized dosing of Pitocin during labor induction to optimize pregnancy care of both mother and baby. For more information, please visit www.pretelhealth.com.

SOURCE PreTel

