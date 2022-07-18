Pretium Adds Ramki Ramaswamy as Chief Digital and Technology Officer

Senior Executive Will Drive Innovation and Growth Through Firm's Unified Technology Platform

NEW YORK, July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pretium, a specialized investment firm with over $45 billion in assets under management, today announced the appointment of Ramki Ramaswamy as Chief Digital and Technology Officer, effective immediately. In this role, Mr. Ramaswamy will leverage technology across Pretium's operating and portfolio companies to maintain the firm's industry-leading competitive advantage and to drive additional business value as Pretium scales. He will be a member of the firm's Executive Committee.

Mr. Ramaswamy brings more than two decades of experience overseeing the development and implementation of information technology and broader digital strategies across complex, high-growth businesses. He joins Pretium from Boeing, where he most recently served as the Chief Information Officer of Boeing Commercial Airplanes. In this role, he was responsible for overseeing all digital strategy, developing innovative technological solutions and modernizing systems. Prior to Boeing, Mr. Ramaswamy was the Vice President of IT, Technology and Integrations for JetBlue, where he led the technological development across cloud, big data, artificial intelligence and agile solutions to build revenue and increase customer satisfaction.

"Pretium is entering a new era of technological innovation. As we continue to deploy a growing base of capital across Pretium's complementary investment strategies, technology and the scalability of our platforms will play a critical role in our ongoing success, including our ability to consistently deliver value to our stakeholders," said Don Mullen, Founder and CEO of Pretium. "Ramki has a proven track record of leading high-performing teams and delivering innovative digital solutions for multifaceted, high-growth businesses. I am thrilled to welcome him to the team to build Pretium's technology roadmap for the future."

"I am honored to join Pretium and work alongside a team so clearly focused on their mission," said Mr. Ramaswamy. "Throughout my career, I have seen the importance of unified technologies, systems and operations as companies grow. I am looking forward to contributing across the Pretium ecosystem."

Earlier in his career, Mr. Ramaswamy held various application development and software delivery roles at JD Power, Citigroup's Global Wealth Management business and Standard & Poor's Equity Research division. Mr. Ramaswamy holds a Bachelor of Technology from the Indian Institute of Technology.

About Pretium

Pretium is a specialized investment firm focused on U.S. residential real estate, residential credit, and corporate credit. Pretium was founded in 2012 to capitalize on secular investment and lending opportunities arising as a result of structural changes, disruptions, and inefficiencies within the economy. Pretium has built an integrated analytical and operational ecosystem within the U.S. housing, residential credit, and corporate credit markets, and believes that its insight and experience within these markets create a strategic advantage over other investment managers. Pretium's platform has over $45 billion of assets and employs approximately 4,000 people across 30 offices, including London and Dubai. Please visit www.pretium.com for additional information.

Contacts:

Jon Keehner / Kate Thompson / Lyle Weston

Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher

212-355-4449

[email protected]

SOURCE Pretium