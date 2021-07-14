Pretium Announces Closing of Crown Point CLO 10, Ltd.

NEW YORK, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pretium, a specialized investment management firm with more than $20 billion in assets, today announced the closing of a $406.9 million collateralized loan obligation ("CLO"), Crown Point CLO 10, with Pretium Credit CLO Management, LLC acting as lead arranger.

Jerry Ouderkirk, Head of Structured Credit at Pretium, said "Pretium is excited to close Crown Point 10 and looks forward to continued growth of our CLO platform in the second half of 2021 and 2022."

Pretium's corporate and structured credit platform specializes in sourcing, structuring and managing corporate risk in single name and structured format. Currently, the firm manages cash-flow collateralized loan obligations backed by broadly, syndicated leveraged loans, engages in distressed, opportunistic and structured product investing through private funds and serves as sub-advisor to a mutual fund focused on leveraged bank loan investing.

As of May 31, 2021, Pretium's corporate and structured credit team managed $2.6 billion in assets.

About Pretium

Pretium is a specialized alternative investment management firm focused on U.S. residential real estate, residential credit, and corporate credit with ~$22.3 billion of assets under management. Pretium was founded in 2012 to capitalize on secular investment and lending opportunities arising as a result of structural changes, disruptions, and inefficiencies within the economy. Pretium has built an integrated analytical and operational ecosystem within the U.S. housing, residential credit, and corporate and structured credit markets, and believes that its insight and experience within these markets give the Firm its strategic advantage.

