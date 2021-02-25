Pretium Appoints John Keratsis as President and Chief Executive Officer of Deephaven

NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pretium, a specialized investment management company focused on real estate, mortgage finance and corporate credit that holds more than $20 billion in assets, today announced that John Keratsis will succeed Matt Nichols as President and Chief Executive Officer of its Deephaven mortgage platform.

Mr. Keratsis, an accomplished business leader in the mortgage lender services industry, brings to Deephaven nearly two decades of experience and expertise. In his new role, he is responsible for leading the next phase of Deephaven's strategic growth. He will partner closely with Mr. Nichols, who will continue to serve as Executive Board Chair of Deephaven. The leadership transition enables Mr. Nichols to spend his time focusing on his role as Co-Head of Pretium's Residential Credit business.

Prior to joining Pretium and Deephaven, Mr. Keratsis held the position of Senior Managing Director at Incenter where, during his tenure, his responsibilities included oversight of several mortgage services and specialty lending business units and over 800 employees. These units included Boston National Title, a nationwide title and settlement services platform; CampusDoor, a comprehensive, private student loan origination platform and fulfillment company; Agents National Title Insurance Company, a title insurance underwriter; a large-scale offshore mortgage fulfillment operation and a national appraisal management company. Prior to Incenter, Mr. Keratsis spent nearly 12 years as Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Boston National Holdings which was acquired by Incenter in November 2016.

Matt Nichols, Founder of Deephaven, said, "We are excited to welcome John to the Deephaven team. He is a committed entrepreneur with a proven track record of building successful businesses that combine a client-centric operating approach with a commitment to providing world-class service. His depth and breadth of experience and expertise will be instrumental as we continue to scale our platform and look to capitalize on a broad array of strategic business opportunities."

Mr. Keratsis, added, "I am thrilled to be joining Deephaven during a time of considerable expansion in the Non-Agency credit space. Pretium's willingness to invest in intelligent technologies will allow Deephaven to grow and offer creative products to borrowers, which is an exciting opportunity for someone with my experience."

Deephaven was acquired by Pretium in June 2019 and has continued to strategically build out its platform. Over the last 7 years, Deephaven has created more than $8 billion in Non-Agency loans.

About Pretium

Pretium is a specialized alternative investment management firm focused on U.S. residential real estate, residential credit, and corporate credit. Pretium was founded in 2012 to capitalize on secular investment and lending opportunities arising as a result of structural changes, disruptions, and inefficiencies within the economy. Pretium has built an integrated analytical and operational ecosystem within the U.S. housing, residential credit, and corporate credit markets, and believes that its insight and experience within these markets create a strategic advantage over other investment managers. Pretium's platform has more than $20 billion of assets under management as of January 26, 2021 and employs approximately 1,600 people across 29 offices. Please visit www.pretium.com for additional information.

About Deephaven

Deephaven is a full service, multi-channel, long-term credit provider in the Non-QM space, providing access to financing to millions of underserved clients throughout the U.S. Deephaven was founded in 2012 to help rebuild the non-government mortgage market. Please visit www.deephavenmortgage.com for additional information.

