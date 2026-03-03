Pretium Packaging Successfully Completes Capital Structure Optimization Transaction, Well-Positioned for Long-Term Growth

Transaction strengthens the balance sheet and provides new capital to pursue growth opportunities

Committed to continue delivering innovative solutions to customers, deepening partnerships with suppliers, and creating long-term opportunities for employees

ST. LOUIS, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pretium Packaging, L.L.C. ("Pretium" or the "Company"), a full-service designer and producer of sustainable packaging solutions for specialized applications, today announced the successful completion of its pre-packaged restructuring transaction in partnership with its existing lenders and equity sponsor, Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. (together with its affiliates, "Clearlake").

The transaction reduces the Company's funded debt by over $900 million, provides over $175 million of liquidity, and raises new debt and equity financing, including over $500 million of new debt commitments from existing lenders and a $50 million new equity investment from Clearlake.

With a fortified balance sheet and the support of new growth capital, Pretium is well-positioned to expand on its standing as a leading provider of sustainable packaging solutions. The Company remains committed to delivering reliable execution and innovative solutions for its customers, deepening partnerships with its suppliers, and creating long-term opportunities for its employees.

"As we look ahead, our focus is firmly on leveraging Pretium's strengthened financial foundation to continue investing in our people, our capabilities, and our operations to deliver greater value across every partnership," said James Rooney, Chief Executive Officer of Pretium. "We are dedicated to continuing to provide exceptional service to our customers, being a collaborative and growth-oriented partner to our suppliers, and fostering the growth of our employees. We're grateful for the continued support from our lenders and Clearlake on this transaction and move forward as a more focused, well-capitalized company positioned for sustainable, long-term growth."

"This transaction and Clearlake's renewed partnership with the Company marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter for Pretium," said Clearlake's José E. Feliciano, Co-Founder and Managing Partner, and Arta Tabaee, Partner and Managing Director. "Clearlake has been a committed partner to Pretium since 2020, and throughout that time, we have deepened our appreciation for the strength of this business, its people, and the markets it serves. We are proud to continue supporting the Company as its lead equity partner and look forward to leveraging Clearlake's O.P.S.® capabilities to drive long-term value creation."

Naveen Shahani, Principal at Clearlake, added, "We are excited to continue building on the strong foundation Pretium has established and are confident that the Company is poised for growth and long-term success. We look forward to working closely with management to unlock Pretium's full potential."

Pretium is advised by Evercore as investment banker, Kirkland & Ellis as legal counsel and FTI Consulting as financial advisor. The ad hoc group of term loan lenders is advised by Moelis & Company LLC as exclusive financial advisor and investment banker and Milbank as legal counsel. Wells Fargo is advised by Morgan, Lewis & Bockius as legal counsel and Berkeley Research Group as financial advisor.

About Pretium Packaging

Pretium Packaging specializes in the manufacturing and design of rigid packaging containers for a diverse set of end markets including food and specialty beverage, healthcare, health and wellness, personal care and beauty, and household and commercial products. The company's multi-use packaging solutions are based primarily on PET, HDPE, and polypropylene resin, with a wide array of options including up to 100% post-consumer recycled material content, making it a preferred choice for customers focused on sustainability. Pretium differentiates itself through responsiveness, breadth of product offerings, and an international footprint of 24 manufacturing facilities. More information is available at www.pretiumpkg.com .

About Clearlake

Clearlake Capital Group is a global investment firm managing integrated platforms spanning private equity, liquid and private credit, and other related strategies. Founded in 2006, the firm has more than $90 billion of assets under management and has led or co-led over 500 investments globally. With deep knowledge and operational expertise across the technology, industrials, and consumer sectors, Clearlake seeks to partner with experienced management teams, providing patient, long-term capital and aiming to drive value through its active hands-on operating approach, O.P.S.® (Operations, People, Strategy). Headquartered in Santa Monica, Clearlake maintains a global footprint with offices in Dallas, New York, London, Dublin, Luxembourg, Abu Dhabi, Tokyo, and Singapore. For more information, please visit Clearlake.com or follow us on LinkedIn .

Media Contacts

Rachel Chesley/Rose Temple

[email protected]

SOURCE Pretium Packaging