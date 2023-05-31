PREto3 and WePay by J.P. Morgan partnership announcement

31 May, 2023

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PREto3, a leading provider of childcare management software, has announced a new partnership with WePay by J.P. Morgan.

Childcare providers have long struggled with managing their finances, often relying on outdated paper-based systems or manual spreadsheets to keep track of their revenue and expenses. This has led to various challenges, including difficulty generating accurate financial reports, tracking payments, and forecasting revenue.

By integrating WePay technology with the PREto3 platform, childcare providers now benefit from a fully integrated solution that automates the entire revenue cycle. This includes everything from invoicing and payment processing to financial reporting and analytics.

Other key advantages include the following:

  • Ease of use. Childcare providers can sign up for the service and start using it immediately without any complex setup or integration required. This makes it an ideal solution for small to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) needing more resources or expertise to manage their payment processing and financial reporting.
  • Range of advanced features that can help childcare providers optimize their operations and improve their bottom line. For example, the solution includes automated billing and payment reminders, which can help ensure that providers get paid on time and reduce the risk of late or missed payments.
  • Real-time financial reporting and analytics can provide providers with valuable insights into their business performance and help them identify areas for improvement. This can include everything from optimizing staffing levels to reducing unnecessary expenses and improving cash flow.

PREto3 is supporting the childcare industry by enabling providers to streamline their operations and improve their financial management.

Regarding the partnership, PREto3 CEO Rahul Beri said: "We're thrilled to be partnering with WePay to bring this cutting-edge solution to the childcare industry. With our combined expertise in childcare management and payment processing, we believe we can help childcare providers operate more efficiently and effectively than ever before."

WePay technology empowers platforms and software innovators to grow, diversify revenue and create custom payment processing experiences, all backed by J.P. Morgan's global scale and security along with Chase's small businesses' expertise.

The PREto3-WePay partnership is a game-changer for the childcare industry, offering providers a comprehensive, user-friendly, and advanced solution for managing their revenue cycle. As the industry continues to evolve, it's clear that technology will play an increasingly important role in enabling childcare providers to deliver better care, improve their operations, and grow their businesses.

