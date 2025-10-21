Pretorian Labs Partners with Massillon Community Health to Redefine Community Based Healthcare

MASSILLON, Ohio, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pretorian Labs, LLC, one of the nation's fastest-growing independent high-complexity laboratories, today announced a strategic partnership with Massillon Community Health (MCH) to launch a pioneering healthcare ecosystem designed to transform how care is delivered in mid-sized communities.

Through this partnership, Pretorian Labs will integrate its full spectrum of advanced diagnostic services — including infectious disease testing, LCMS toxicology, anatomic pathology, and hematology/chemistry — directly within MCH's collaborative health network. This integration embeds cutting-edge laboratory science into the local healthcare framework, offering faster diagnostic turnaround times, streamlined provider access, and improved patient outcomes across the region.

"Pretorian Labs is excited to be building another laboratory in Massillon, as MCH represents an entirely new model for healthcare delivery," said Carmen Melillo, Chief Executive Officer of Pretorian Labs. "Their mission to rebuild care around accessibility, innovation, and community aligns perfectly with ours. By combining Pretorian's scientific expertise and capacity with MCH's integrated ecosystem, we're setting a new benchmark for what community-based healthcare can achieve."

At the heart of MCH's vision is the transformation of the former Massillon City Hospital into a multi-tenant health and wellness ecosystem, uniting urgent care, specialty medicine, behavioral health, metabolic recovery, and now, through Pretorian Labs advanced diagnostic testing. This collaboration strengthens MCH's mission to integrate clinical excellence, preventive health, and technology-driven innovation in one accessible, patient-centered hub.

"Pretorian Labs embodies the type of partnership MCH was designed for," said Lindsay Haupt Dierdorf, Chief Marketing Officer of Massillon Community Health. "They bring not only precision and scale but a shared commitment to redefining how communities experience healthcare. Together, we're bridging the gap between science and accessibility delivering smarter, faster, and more connected care."

Massillon Community Health will host its official ribbon-cutting ceremony on October 23rd at 3:00 p.m. at 870 Amherst Rd. NE, Massillon, OH 44646.

The public is invited to attend and celebrate the launch of this new community healthcare destination.

About Pretorian Labs

Pretorian Labs, LLC is a leading independent high-complexity laboratory dedicated to advancing diagnostic science through precision, innovation, and partnership. With a national footprint and an unwavering focus on quality, and industry leading turnaround times, Pretorian delivers next-generation laboratory solutions with anatomic pathology, infectious disease, toxicology, microbiology, molecular, and hematology/chemistry. Learn more at: https://www.pretorianlabs.com

About Massillon Community Health

Massillon Community Health (MCH) is reimagining the future of community healthcare through an integrated, technology-enabled model focused on accessibility, collaboration, and wellness. Located in the revitalized former Massillon City Hospital, MCH brings together a diverse range of healthcare providers to deliver comprehensive, connected care for all. Learn more at: https://www.mchic.com

SOURCE Pretorian Labs