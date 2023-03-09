Pretty Loaded to Offer Situational Awareness and Proactive Personal Safety Education to Grubhub Delivery Partners

Situational awareness company Pretty Loaded to develop proactive personal safety education to boost confidence for delivery partners on the road

BISMARCK, N.D., March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pretty Loaded, an inspirational situational awareness and personal safety education and video company, is proud to announce it has partnered with Grubhub on an educational and informational program for delivery partners.

Pretty Loaded filming a street scene with a woman who is unaware of her surroundings. It's one of many situational awareness training videos created by the company and used by corporations to educate about personal safety. More information is available at prettyloaded.org.

"This is an incredible opportunity for us to expand our corporate safety program, specifically for Grubhub delivery partners," said Beth Warford, Founder of Pretty Loaded. "Our partnership with Grubhub means we will be able to deliver videos on their educational platform and through driver app messaging. We are honored to bring this educational solution to the delivery partners to help enhance everyone's safety."

Pretty Loaded has developed proactive personal safety education that includes a wide range of topics such as: exposing criminal tactics, navigating fringe areas, becoming a hard target, safe driving and anti-carjacking tips, safety tips for food and alcohol delivery, and learning situational awareness.

Pretty Loaded is a globally recognized personal safety and situational awareness education and video company. It's a woman-owned business founded by Beth Warford in 2013. The company's safety education is used and trusted by security directors of large corporations, the U.S. Court System, hospitals, real estate schools, universities, and law enforcement agencies. Pretty Loaded submitted the National Situational Awareness Day to the National Day Calendar in 2015, which is now celebrated on September 26th.

