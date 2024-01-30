PRETTY TASTY LAUNCHES TO REVOLUTIONIZE THE BEAUTY INDUSTRY WITH A REJUVENATING, READY-TO-DRINK COLLAGEN TEA

Pretty Tasty Tea is available now on prettytasty.com and Amazon in two popular flavor varieties, Peach Tea and Raspberry Tea. Additional retail rollout, including new flavor varieties and expanded retailer availability, is slated for the coming months.

"Pretty Tasty Tea makes drinking collagen easier and more delicious than ever," said Scarlett Leung, Chief Brand Officer and Co-Founder of Pretty Tasty. "I've been an avid consumer of collagen for years, and I always found the beauty benefits to be fantastic- but the experience of drinking collagen to be messy, gritty, often unpleasant and inconvenient. Alongside a team of beverage industry veterans, I set out to formulate a new option that could be convenient, crisper and more refreshing, without the lingering aftertaste typical of other collagen teas. With Pretty Tasty Tea we've redesigned the entire collagen tea experience, even down to the gorgeous packaging, and look forward to it becoming a beauty ritual staple."

Each variety of Pretty Tasty Tea's ready-to-drink offering is formulated with high-quality collagen peptides, features natural ingredients such as carrots and black currants for color and is lightly sweetened using stevia leaf extract. A single-serving 45 calorie can includes the recommended daily amount of collagen peptides, which have been known to support joint health, the skin's moisture barrier (which improves elasticity and hydration), nail beds, and hair through increased keratin production.

In addition to its ready-to-drink cans, Pretty Tasty will release single-serving stick packs in Peach Tea, Raspberry Tea and Lemon Tea varieties next month. An ideal way to vary one's protein routine, all cans and stick packs are made with 10 grams of protein, no artificial colors and are free from all major allergens including soy, gluten, lactose and nuts.

For more information about Pretty Tasty or to purchase Pretty Tasty Tea, please visit www.prettytasty.com .

ABOUT PRETTY TASTY

Pretty Tasty has emerged as a delicious solution to help consumers look and feel their very best through its line of thoughtful collagen teas. Its high-quality, bovine-sourced collagen protein peptides support skin, nails and hair. Pretty Tasty's full offering, including its Pretty Tasty Tea ready-to-drink and stick pack varieties, contains no artificial flavors and is free from all major allergens including soy, gluten, lactose and nuts. Looking and feeling pretty has never tasted so good.

