Pretty Vulgar Launches Nesting B!#%h Face Palette With Tik Tok Superstar Madi Monroe

BOCA RATON, Fla., July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Trend-setting cosmetics brand Pretty Vulgar is teaming up with Tik Tok sensation Madi Monroe (@Madi) for the release of their latest must-have beauty fix, the Nesting B!#%h Face Palette, a travel-friendly, multi-purpose face palette of beautiful rosy blushes, sun-kissed bronzers and creamy, glowing highlighters.

Pretty Vulgar

With her bold and unique brand of self-expression, Monroe will kick off the edgy, vintage-inspired brand's accompanying social campaign to her 9 million followers encouraging them to flaunt their Nesting B!#%h Face (NBF), defined as someone who's had "Resting B!#%h Face (RBF) since birth". Keep up with the hashtag as this trend takes off and beauty lovers everywhere post comparisons of their young RBF and current-day RBF using #NestingBFace.

Infused with GoldenSeal Root and Ester Oils to smooth and nourish skin, the Nesting B!#%h Face Palette offers a beautiful selection of blushes, bronzers and highlighters that are extremely comfortable to wear. Developed for a wide range of users, these buildable shades deliver great color payoff and blend out like a dream, making it easy for beauty-lovers to turn on the glam or play up their natural look as they contour their faces and define their eyes with the same palette.

Delivering on the brand's history of colorful and charming names, the Nesting B!#%h Face Palette brings some light-hearted fun to the beauty world in an otherwise stressful year and plays on the brand's longtime use of birds to represent beauty and independence. With shade names including Glimmers of BS and Sunkissed Snitch, the palette evokes the tongue-in-cheek and youthful personalities of its consumers.

The palette was designed to flatter a wide range of skin tones, tastes, and needs. With two warm blushes that can be worn by anyone, two shades that fall under the light-to-medium skin tone range, and two shades perfect for those with a medium-to-deep skin tone range, this palette provides stunning color and wear to users with the highest-quality ingredients that are cruelty-free, gluten-free, oil-free, fragrance-free, sulfate-free, paraben-free and vegan (except for 2 bronzer shades).

PRICE AND AVAILABILITY - Nesting B!#%h Face Palette will retail for $32 in the U.S. and will be available online at PrettyVulgar.com in August 2020, to be soon followed on Amazon.com and other retail partners, and will be featured in a major sampling partnership with Boxycharm.

About Pretty Vulgar

Pretty Vulgar cosmetics embodies the fact that people are beautiful, multifaceted contradictions, which is sprinkled throughout the brand. Their makeup looks are motivated by the colorful diversity of pretty birdies all around, encouraging the brand's all-inclusive mindset. Whether one feels elegant like a swan, dark like a raven or any shade in between, Pretty Vulgar wants people to feel free as a bird in exploring every nuance and shade of their personality. This south Florida-based brand offers full eye, face, and lip collections.

