PRETTYMUCH and Kellogg's® Chocolate Frosted Flakes™ Introduce Fans to First-Ever Cereal Record In New York City

BATTLE CREEK, Mich., April 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- On April 19, 2018, Simon Cowell-backed boy band, PRETTYMUCH dropped their new song "Hello" in the sweetest way possible by pressing it on the first-ever cereal record. Made with new Kellogg's® Chocolate Frosted Flakes™, the limited-edition record tastes as sweet as it sounds. While the record was quickly snatched up by fans, they can check out the new music video for "Hello" on YouTube and pickup Chocolate Frosted Flakes™ at all major retailers and grocery stores where breakfast foods are sold.

