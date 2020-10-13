Pretty/Sick, Timothy Durning's Writing Debut, Draws You into the Raw and Chaotic Tale of Uninvited Love
Pretty/Sick is a true story inspired by his experiences in being one half of a sick and twisted relationship. Taking toxic to the next level, Pretty/Sick regales the days and nights of a chance meeting and subsequent relationship.
Oct 13, 2020, 07:11 ET
TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In his writing debut, Timothy Durning opens up and bleeds his very personal story on to the pages of his book, Pretty/Sick. Timothy takes hard look at the relationship between two addicts on different sides of the fence. The story pulls you in, kicking and screaming at times, and unapologetically rips the cover off of this subculture, taking a raw, unflinching look, into the cold harsh reality of those who deal with this disease.
About the Author
Author Timothy Durning has developed a unique voice through his experiences on a "path less traveled." His stories of success, failure, and tragedy resonate across a wide section of us, namely the ordinary, the exiles, the misfits, those of us who come so close only to somehow fall short. His work is raw and unapologetic. "Origami that sh*t!" is Tim's call to action for all of us to find or to create some reason, some meaning, for the misfortunes in our lives.
Website: http://www.timothydurning.com Facebook: https://facebook.com/TimDurningAuthor Twitter: https://twitter.com/thym43
SOURCE Timothy Durning