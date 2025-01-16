Pretzel Market size to increase by USD 1.60 Billion between 2024 to 2029, Market Segmentation by Type, Distribution Channel, Geography , Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global pretzel market size is estimated to grow by USD 1.60 billion from 2025 to 2029, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of about 3.7% during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive forecast of key segments below-

Segmentation Overview

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Pretzel Market 2025-2029

Type 1.1 Salted

1.2 Unsalted Distribution Channel 2.1 Offline

2.2 Online Geography 3.1 Europe

3.2 North America

3.3 APAC

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa Country

US, China , Germany , UK, Canada , France , Japan , Italy , India , and Spain

1.1 Fastest growing segment:

Salted pretzels, a beloved snack with a unique twisted shape and savory, salty flavor, are crafted from yeasted dough and boiled in baking soda solution before baking. Their golden-brown exterior and generous salt application offer a delightful crunch and burst of salty goodness. Available in various sizes and textures, such as soft Bavarian pretzels and thin pretzel crisps, salted pretzels can be enjoyed alone or with condiments. Examples include pretzel knots, rods, twists, and nuggets. Supermarkets and convenience stores stock these snacks, contributing to the growing demand for salted pretzels in the market.

Analyst Review

Discover the irresistible world of pretzels, a beloved salty snack with a rich history and endless versatility. Crafted from dough that's twisted, baked to golden perfection, and seasoned with a hint of salt, pretzels come in various shapes and sizes. Indulge in classic pretzel twists, knots, and braids, or try innovative pretzel creations like sticks, bites, dogs, rolls, and sandwiches. Toppings of cheese and mustard add an extra layer of flavor to these delicious treats, making them a favorite street food and a staple at festivals and fairs. Soft pretzels offer a satisfyingly chewy texture, while crunchy pretzels provide a delightful contrast. Explore the endless possibilities of this versatile snack and satisfy your cravings with every bite.

Market Overview

The pretzels market is a thriving industry that caters to the growing demand for convenient, portable, and tasty snacks. Pretzels, made from dough that is twisted, baked, and often seasoned with salt, mustard, or cheese, come in various sizes and flavors such as pretzel sticks, bites, dogs, rolls, sandwiches, twists, knots, and braids. Pretzels are popular in convenience stores, supermarkets, and hypermarkets, as well as street food vendors and specialty shops. The market's growth can be attributed to urbanization, industrialization, and busy lifestyles that call for quick on-the-go snacks. Pretzels are a healthy alternative to high-fat, high-calorie snacks, made from basic ingredients like flour, water, and salt, with the addition of flavors and toppings for extra taste. Pretzels are also popular due to their versatility. They can be enjoyed plain or dipped in mustard, cheese, or other sauces. They come in various sizes, from small bites to large pretzel dogs, making them suitable for all ages and appetites. The pretzels market is also expanding online, making it easier for consumers to shop for their favorite pretzels from the comfort of their own homes. Health concerns such as obesity and overweight have led to the demand for healthier snack options, and pretzels, with their low fat content and nutrients, are a popular choice. The pretzels market is expected to continue growing, fueled by the popularity of snacks, the young population's preference for convenient and healthy foods, and the trend towards healthier lifestyles and ingredients. Pretzels are made from traditional snack ingredients like potato flour, sweet potato flour, wheat flour, and cornmeal, and are rich in vitamins, minerals, and iron, making them a nutritious addition to any diet. The digestion process of pretzels is also beneficial for overall health, making them a smart snack choice for those looking to maintain a healthy lifestyle.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Venodr Landscape

11 Vendor Analysis

Focus Brands LLC

General Mills Inc .

. Herr Foods Inc.

Intersnack Group GmbH and Co. KG

J and J Snack Foods Corp.

Jamba Juice Franchisor SPV LLC

Kellogg Co.

Mars Inc.

Mr. Pretzels

Old Dutch Foods Ltd.

PepsiCo Inc.

Quinn Foods LLC

Real Food From The Ground Up

Soft Pretzel Franchise Systems Inc.

The Hershey Co.

Tyson Foods Inc.

Utz Brands Inc.

WE RE ROLLING PRETZEL CO.

Wetzels Pretzels LLC

12 Appendix

