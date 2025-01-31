Pretzel Market to Grow by USD 1.6 Billion (2025-2029), Shifting Consumer Taste Preferences Boost Market, Report on How AI is Driving Market Transformation - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Report with the AI impact on market trends - The global pretzel market size is estimated to grow by USD 1.6 billion from 2025-2029, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of about 3.7% during the forecast period. Evolving taste preferences of consumers is driving market growth, with a trend towards packaging innovations increases shelf life. However, fluctuations in price of raw material used in production of pretzels poses a challenge. Key market players include Campbell Soup Co., Focus Brands LLC, General Mills Inc., Herr Foods Inc., Intersnack Group GmbH and Co. KG, J and J Snack Foods Corp., Jamba Juice Franchisor SPV LLC, Kellogg Co., Mars Inc., Mr. Pretzels, Old Dutch Foods Ltd., PepsiCo Inc., Quinn Foods LLC, Real Food From The Ground Up, Soft Pretzel Franchise Systems Inc., The Hershey Co., Tyson Foods Inc., Utz Brands Inc., WE RE ROLLING PRETZEL CO., and Wetzels Pretzels LLC.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Pretzel Market 2025-2029

Pretzel Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2024 Historic period 2019 - 2023 Forecast period 2025-2029 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.7% Market growth 2025-2029 USD 1604 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 3.1 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 35% Key countries US, China, Germany, UK, Canada, France, Japan, Italy, India, and Spain Key companies profiled Campbell Soup Co., Focus Brands LLC, General Mills Inc., Herr Foods Inc., Intersnack Group GmbH and Co. KG, J and J Snack Foods Corp., Jamba Juice Franchisor SPV LLC, Kellogg Co., Mars Inc., Mr. Pretzels, Old Dutch Foods Ltd., PepsiCo Inc., Quinn Foods LLC, Real Food From The Ground Up, Soft Pretzel Franchise Systems Inc., The Hershey Co., Tyson Foods Inc., Utz Brands Inc., WE RE ROLLING PRETZEL CO., and Wetzels Pretzels LLC

Market Driver

The pretzels market is witnessing significant growth due to the increasing popularity of convenient and portable snacks. Urbanization and industrialization have led to busy lifestyles, making pretzels an ideal snack alternative. Pretzels are available in various sizes and flavors, including salty, sweet, and savory. Retailers such as convenience stores, supermarkets, and hypermarkets stock pretzels in different sizes and formats like pretzel sticks, bites, dogs, rolls, sandwiches, twists, knots, and braids. The pretzels market's key ingredients are flour, water, yeast, and salt. Pretzels come in various flavors like mustard, cheese, and toppings. Consumers prefer low-sodium, non-GMO, and gluten-free pretzels due to health concerns. Pretzel production involves twisting and baking the dough into various shapes, making them crisp and brittle. The pretzels market is witnessing product innovations, including low calorie, cholesterol-free, and organic variants. E-commerce platforms have made it easier for consumers to shop for pretzels online. The market's growth is driven by changing lifestyles, consumer preference for healthier snacking options, and regional preferences. Pretzels are a healthy snack alternative, rich in carbohydrates, fiber, folate, niacin, and various vitamins and minerals like iron, which aid in the digestion process and metabolism. The pretzels market is expected to continue growing due to its convenience, affordability, and versatility as a snack.

Packaging plays a crucial role in building brand value for pretzels in the market. Effective packaging creates consumer curiosity and shapes perceptions about the brand. It ensures product protection and enhances shelf presence, attracting customers. Manufacturers prioritize packaging to increase product shelf life and adopt better methods for portion control, addressing health concerns. Good packaging is essential for pretzel brands to stand out and succeed in the competitive market.

Market Challenges

The pretzels market is witnessing significant growth due to the increasing popularity of convenient snacks and urbanization. Ingredients like flour, water, yeast, and salt are the basics for making pretzels, which come in various sizes and flavors such as mustard, cheese, and milk chocolate coated. Retailers, including convenience stores, supermarkets, hypermarkets, and food specialty stores, stock pretzels in different sizes and forms like pretzel sticks, bites, dogs, rolls, sandwiches, twists, knots, and braids. Consumers' busy lifestyles demand quick, portable, and easy-to-carry snacks. Pretzels, with their long shelf life and versatility, cater to this need. However, challenges such as health problems like obesity and overweight have led to the demand for healthier pretzel options. This has resulted in the production of low-fat content, nutrient-rich, and gluten-free pretzels. Retailers are adapting to these changes by offering healthier ingredients, such as potato and sweet potato, and traditional snacks with added nutrients and no artificial preservatives or additives. Online retailing and e-commerce platforms have also emerged as significant channels for selling pretzels. The pretzel market's future looks bright with product innovations like cholesterol-free and gluten-free variants, low calorie snacks, and premium and gourmet snacks.

The pretzel market relies heavily on raw materials such as flour, yeast, leavening agents, and shortening for production. Managing these costs is a top priority for manufacturers due to the recent substantial increase in prices. This rise in raw material costs leads to increased manufacturing expenses and decreased profit margins for vendors. To remain competitive, manufacturers explore cheaper alternatives. Suppliers hold significant pricing power in this market, influencing market dynamics.

Segment Overview

This pretzel market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Type 1.1 Salted

1.2 Unsalted Distribution Channel 2.1 Offline

2.2 Online Geography 3.1 Europe

3.2 North America

3.3 APAC

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Salted- Salted pretzels, a timeless snack favorite, are known for their distinctive twisted shape and savory, salty taste. Made from yeasted dough, these treats are boiled in baking soda solution and then baked to create a golden-brown, slightly crisp exterior. The generous coating of coarse salt on their surface enhances their crunch and delivers a burst of salty goodness with each bite. Available in various sizes and textures, including traditional Bavarian pretzels, pretzel crisps, pretzel rods, pretzel twists, and pretzel nuggets, salted pretzels can be savored alone or with condiments like mustard, cheese dips, or chocolate sauces. Supermarkets and convenience stores stock these snacks, fueling the expansion of the salted pretzels market segment during the forecast period.

Research Analysis

Discover the irresistible world of pretzels, a beloved salty snack with a rich history and endless variations. Made from dough that's twisted, baked to golden perfection, and seasoned with a hint of salt, pretzels come in various shapes and sizes. Indulge in classic pretzel twists, knots, and braids, or try innovative pretzel sticks, bites, dogs, rolls, and sandwiches. Toppings like mustard and cheese add an extra layer of flavor to these crunchy treats, making them a delicious street food favorite. Whether soft or crunchy, pretzels are a versatile and satisfying snack that's sure to delight.

Market Research Overview

The pretzels market is a thriving industry that caters to the growing demand for convenient, portable, and delicious snacks. Pretzels, made from dough twisted into various shapes and sizes, are a popular choice for consumers due to their salty, crunchy, and satisfying texture. The market includes a wide range of products such as pretzel sticks, bites, dogs, rolls, sandwiches, twists, knots, and braids. Pretzels are made from basic ingredients like flour, water, yeast, and salt. The dough is twisted into various shapes and then baked to create the signature pretzel texture. The market offers various flavors and sizes, including sweet chocolate-coated pretzels, savory mustard-dipped pretzels, and even pretzel-based snacks like pretzel pieces and pretzel crisps. The pretzels market is driven by urbanization, industrialization, and busy lifestyles, which have led to an increased demand for quick-on-the-go snacks. Retailers, including convenience stores, supermarkets, hypermarkets, and food specialty stores, stock pretzels in various sizes and flavors. Online retailing has also become a significant channel for pretzel sales, making it easier for consumers to shop and order pretzels from the comfort of their homes. Health concerns, such as obesity and overweight, have led to the popularity of healthier snacking options, including pretzels. The market offers low-calorie, low-sodium, gluten-free, and cholesterol-free pretzel variants. Consumers are also increasingly preferring organic food products with no artificial preservatives or additives. Product innovations, such as milk chocolate-coated pretzels and gourmet snacks, continue to drive the pretzels market. The market also offers a wide range of regional preferences, including traditional pretzel recipes and flavors. The pretzels market is expected to continue growing as consumers seek convenient, healthy, and delicious snacking options.

