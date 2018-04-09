Pretzelmaker® Introduces New Concept Featuring All-Day Menu Offerings - Fresh Twist by Pretzelmaker®

Fresh Twist can operate in a space as little as 250 square feet and is scalable to fit the needs of most venues. The concept features premium pricing with competitive food costs, ongoing training and support from Global Franchise Group (the franchisor of Pretzelmaker) and is a simple operation with Pretzelmaker's signature "fresh theater action" for customers. Potential franchisees can also take advantage of a streamlined equipment package.



"Pretzelmaker is known for our product innovation and putting a unique spin on traditional pretzel products. Fresh Twist by Pretzelmaker® demonstrates just how versatile our best in class pretzel dough can be," said Allison Lauenstein, Executive Vice President of Pretzelmaker. "We know customers are snacking more and are always looking for a portable way to grab a meal on the go. In fact, soft pretzels were named the second most popular dish of 2017 by GrubHub with a 221% rise in popularity. Fresh Twist was designed with that in mind. The concept is ideal for travel centers, universities and airports."



Global Franchise Group® (GFG), the franchisor of Pretzelmaker, is offering special construction incentives for the first Fresh Twist franchise agreement. It is also working with higher education development firm OnCampus Brands to market and connect Fresh Twist by Pretzelmaker® to colleges and university dining programs and auxiliary services across the U.S. To learn more about Fresh Twist by Pretzelmaker, please visit https://www.pretzelmakerfranchise.com/fresh-twist/ and view the brand flip book here, www.freshtwist.oncampusbrands.com.



About Global Franchise Group, LLC

Global Franchise Group, LLC is a strategic brand management company with a mission of championing franchise brands and the people who build them. The company owns a portfolio of franchise brands that includes five primary quick service restaurant (QSR) franchise concepts: Great American Cookies®, Hot Dog on a Stick®, Marble Slab Creamery®, MaggieMoo's Ice Cream & Treatery®, Pretzelmaker® and Round Table Pizza®. The brands are managed by GFG Management, LLC, a subsidiary of Global Franchise Group, LLC. Global Franchise Group, LLC is a portfolio company of Levine Leichtman Capital Partners, an independent investment firm, with approximately $9 billion of capital under management and substantial franchise management experience.



About Pretzelmaker®

Since 1991, Pretzelmaker® has specialized in serving fresh baked, hand-rolled soft pretzel products, dipping sauces and beverages. Long recognized as an innovator in their industry, the brand is credited with inventing the popular Pretzel Dog, Mini Pretzel Dogs, and the portable Pretzel Bites. Following integration in 2010, the Pretzelmaker® brand now also includes Pretzel Time®. Pretzelmaker® is currently the second largest soft pretzel concept in the United States and is also rapidly expanding worldwide with locations in Canada, Guam, Saudi Arabia and Mexico.

About OnCampus Brands

OnCampus Brands (OCB) is dedicated to enhancing students' lives by improving campus retail operations and choices. With more than 25 years of experience in non-traditional retail design and operations, OCB has the resources and connectivity to bring the right retail brands onto college campuses. OnCampus Brands takes a data-centric and relationship-based approach to on-campus retail development—maintaining an extensive, proprietary database of on-campus retail outlets in the United States.



