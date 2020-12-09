Pretzels, Inc. Announces Significant Expansion With New Facility In KC Region

LAWRENCE, Kan., Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pretzels, Inc., a leading manufacturer of pretzels and other snack products, today announced plans to make a significant investment in the construction of a state-of-the-art production facility inside of VenturePark in Lawrence, Kansas.

The new 150,000-square-foot facility will create a significant number of new jobs and increase the company's capacity across a range of products and formats and is expected to be operational in late 2021.

"We are very excited to expand our production footprint and to continue serving our customers with superior capabilities and geographic reach," said Greg Pearson, chief executive officer of Pretzels, Inc. "This new facility exemplifies Pretzels' commitment to support the growth of our diverse and expanding customer base with industry-leading quality and efficiency across a variety of traditional and innovative products. We look forward to becoming a member of the community in Lawrence and the broader Kansas City metro area as we expand our operations and employee base."





Pretzels, Inc. is a portfolio company of an affiliate of Peak Rock Capital, a leading middle-market private investment firm. Pretzels has already substantially invested in its personnel, R&D capabilities, and manufacturing footprint, including a 120,000-square-foot expansion of the Plymouth, Indiana facility completed earlier this year.

"Pretzels, Inc., has made tremendous progress with its commercial and new product development initiatives and this new facility reflects Pretzels' shareholders' ongoing commitment to support these growth plans," said Robert Strauss, managing director of Peak Rock Capital. "We look forward to finding additional ways to support Pretzels' growth in partnership with its valued customers."

Pretzels, Inc. makes a variety of flavored and stuffed pretzels for private label and national brands, and also sells pretzels under the Harvest Road brand.

"I'm excited to announce the new Pretzels, Inc. facility putting down roots here in Kansas," said Governor Laura Kelly. "This project will create good-paying jobs and generate a significant investment for Kansas. My administration is committed to rebuilding our state's foundation by encouraging businesses like Pretzels, Inc. to choose Kansas."

Headquartered in Indiana, the company's expansion into the KC region allows it to better serve markets to the west and south.

"The decision for Pretzels, Inc. to locate its production facility in Lawrence reinforces our region's position as a top location for food and beverage manufacturing," said Tim Cowden, president and CEO of the Kansas City Area Development Council. "More than 600 food and beverage companies call the region home, and our KC SmartPort team will continue to elevate KC's proximity to agriculture markets, advanced logistics infrastructure and industry-specific talent as strategic advantages."

About Pretzels, Inc.

Founded in 1978, Pretzels, Inc. is a leading manufacturer of pretzels and extruded snack products. Based in Bluffton, Indiana with an additional facility in Plymouth, Indiana, the company manufactures and distributes traditional, peanut butter filled, flavored, seasonal, and gluten-free pretzels, as well as extruded snack products, to a diverse, blue-chip customer base that includes leading grocers and national brands. For more information, visit Pretzels-inc.com .

About KCADC

The Kansas City Area Development Council serves the 18-county, two-state Kansas City area by marketing the region's business and lifestyle assets to companies around the world. Working closely with its two states, and 50-plus county and community partners, the region has attracted more than 60,000 new jobs over its 40-year history. KCADC also leads the efforts behind the KC Animal Health Corridor, KC SmartPort and TeamKC. thinkKC.com .

About Greater Kansas City

Home to 2.5 million people, Kansas City is a vibrant metro in the heart of the U.S., known as "KC Heartland." KC is a center for leading industries including eCommerce, technology, animal health, entrepreneurship, and is home to a renowned arts community. Visit KC.org and follow @KCHeartland for more details.

CONTACT:

Daniel Yunger

Kekst CNC

(212) 521‐4800

[email protected]

SOURCE Pretzels, Inc.