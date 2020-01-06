Pretzels, Inc. Appoints Ku Han Chief Operating Officer

BLUFFTON, Ind., Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pretzels, Inc. ("Pretzels" or the "Company"), a leading manufacturer of pretzels and extruded snack products, announced today that Ku Han has joined the Company as Chief Operating Officer (COO). As COO, Mr. Han will have overall responsibility for the Company's growing operational footprint, including oversight of manufacturing, quality, and product management. Mr. Han will work closely with Paul Schaum, who was appointed as Chief Technology Officer.

Greg Pearson, Chief Executive Officer of Pretzels, said, "Ku joins our team during an exciting time. His experience in food manufacturing will further strengthen our executive leadership team and aligns well with our business strategy, as we continue to expand our facilities and enhance our capabilities. Ku has the operational expertise and proven track record to lead Pretzels' daily operations and exceed our customers' needs."

Mr. Han joins a growing leadership team at Pretzels that is currently expanding its existing Plymouth facility by over 120,000 square feet. Pretzels has expanded its team recently, with key hires including CEO Greg Pearson (formerly VP/GM of the Pasta Business Unit at Conagra Foods/TreeHouse Foods), VP of Sales Mike Kaczynski (formerly Head of US Sales at Evans Food Group), VP of Marketing and Innovation Tim Jax (formerly GM at TreeHouse Foods), and Director of R&D Carey Hoffman (formerly Associate Director of New Product Development at Hershey), as well as independent Board members Mark Zurcher (formerly CEO of Angie's BOOMCHICKAPOP) and Rod Troni (formerly Chief Marketing and Innovation Officer at Snyder's-Lance, Inc.). The Plymouth expansion and new team members will complement Pretzels' current operations and product development expertise.

Ku Han's Bio

Mr. Han brings nearly 30 years of operational and manufacturing experience to his new role at Pretzels. Most recently, he served as the Vice President of Operations for Craftmark Bakery, a supplier of frozen bakery products to foodservice and in-store bakery customers. Before joining Craftmark Bakery, Mr. Han served as the Vice President of Operations for Lassonde Pappas, a private brand supplier of cranberry sauces and beverages. Prior to joining Lassonde Pappas, Mr. Han held various operations and manufacturing positions with Target, PepsiCo, and Bee Gee Shrimp Company. Mr. Han earned a B.S. in Industrial Engineering from the Georgia Institute of Technology.

ABOUT PRETZELS, INC.

Founded in 1978, Pretzels, Inc. is a leading manufacturer of pretzels and extruded snack products. Based in Bluffton, Indiana with an additional facility in Plymouth, Indiana, the Company manufactures and distributes traditional, peanut butter filled, flavored, seasonal, and gluten-free pretzels, as well as extruded snack products, to a diverse, blue-chip customer base that includes leading grocers and national brands.

