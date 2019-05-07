Pretzels, Inc. to Expand State-of-the-Art Manufacturing Facility as Part of Strategic Growth Initiative

PLYMOUTH, Ind., May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Pretzels, Inc. ("Pretzels" or the "Company"), a portfolio company of Peak Rock Capital, a leading middle-market private investment firm, announced plans to expand its state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Plymouth, Indiana. Pretzels is a leading manufacturer of pretzels and other snack products, and the expansion increases capacity across a range of products and capabilities. It is anticipated that the additional capacity will be operational in the second quarter of 2020.

Greg Pearson, Chief Executive Officer of Pretzels, said, "This expansion exemplifies Pretzels' commitment to exceed our customers' expectations by significantly enhancing our capabilities and capacity. Pretzels' management and employees are executing on several strategic growth initiatives, including this expansion, which will enable us to support our customers' commercial success for years to come. On behalf of the entire Pretzels team, I want to thank our loyal customers, dedicated employees, and supportive community for being an integral part of our growth."

Paul Schaum, Chief Operating Officer of Pretzels, said, "We are thrilled to announce this significant milestone in Pretzels' history. We are proud to serve as a leading solutions partner for retailers and national brands, and this expansion builds upon our 40-year tradition of serving as an innovative and trusted partner that provides exceptional product quality and customer service."

The expanded Plymouth facility will complement Pretzels' current operations in Bluffton and enhance Pretzels' depth and breadth of offerings to its diverse customer base. Pretzels will add over 120,000 square feet to its existing Plymouth facility, which will create space for additional state-of-the-art production and packaging lines, as well as increased efficiency with existing operations. The facility expansion will also enhance employee amenities and be a catalyst for new jobs in the Plymouth community.

ABOUT PRETZELS, INC.

Founded in 1978, Pretzels, Inc. is a leading manufacturer of pretzels and extruded snack products. Based in Bluffton, Indiana with an additional facility in Plymouth, Indiana, the Company manufactures and distributes traditional, peanut butter filled, flavored, seasonal, and gluten-free pretzels, as well as extruded snack products, to a diverse, blue-chip customer base that includes leading grocers and national brands.

Learn more at www.pretzels-inc.com

