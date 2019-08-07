Pretzels, Inc. To Make Further Investments In Innovation And Personnel As Product Demand Significantly Increases

BLUFFTON, Ind., Aug. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pretzels, Inc. ("Pretzels" or the "Company"), a leading manufacturer of pretzels and extruded snack products, today announced plans to invest further in its innovation capabilities and personnel in response to significant growth in demand for both new and existing products. Pretzels has expanded its leadership team and Board of Directors, with the additions of Tim Jax (VP of Marketing & Innovation), Carey Hoffman (Director of R&D), and Rod Troni (board member). Pretzels is a portfolio company of Peak Rock Capital, a leading middle-market private investment firm.

Each new team member brings varied and complementary experiences in food innovation and product development.

Tim Jax , VP of Marketing & Innovation, has held numerous leadership positions in marketing and innovation over the past decade in the food industry. He most recently served as a General Manager at TreeHouse Foods and previously as a Brand Manager leading Snacks Innovation at ConAgra Foods.

, VP of Marketing & Innovation, has held numerous leadership positions in marketing and innovation over the past decade in the food industry. He most recently served as a General Manager at TreeHouse Foods and previously as a Brand Manager leading Snacks Innovation at ConAgra Foods. Carey Hoffman , Director of R&D, brings over fourteen years of food science experience to Pretzels. She most recently served as the Associate Director of New Product Development at Reily Foods and previously as an R&D Research Scientist at The Hershey Company.

, Director of R&D, brings over fourteen years of food science experience to Pretzels. She most recently served as the Associate Director of New Product Development at Reily Foods and previously as an R&D Research Scientist at The Hershey Company. Rod Troni , board member, has been a leader in the food industry for over twenty-five years. He previously served as Chief Marketing and Innovation Officer at Snyder's-Lance, where he led R&D, Marketing, Innovation, and Revenue Management functions. Rod was instrumental in developing new products at Snyder's-Lance and re-focusing the snack portfolio on better-for-you (BFY) products.

Greg Pearson, Chief Executive Officer of Pretzels, said, "Pretzels has a long and rich history of product and technical innovation. New product innovation starts by investing in great people, and we are very excited to have Tim, Carey, and Rod on the Pretzels team. Our best-in-class team and facilities exemplify the company's commitment to developing exciting products that will help our customers delight their consumers."

Announced previously, Pretzels is currently adding over 120,000 square feet to its existing Plymouth facility, which will create space for additional state-of-the-art production and technical capabilities. The Plymouth expansion and new team members will complement Pretzels' current operations and product development expertise.

ABOUT PRETZELS, INC.

Founded in 1978, Pretzels, Inc. is a leading manufacturer of pretzels and extruded snack products. Based in Bluffton, Indiana with an additional facility in Plymouth, Indiana, the Company manufactures and distributes traditional, peanut butter filled, flavored, seasonal, and gluten-free pretzels, as well as extruded snack products, to a diverse, blue-chip customer base that includes leading grocers and national brands.

Learn more at www.pretzels-inc.com

Media Contact:

Daniel Yunger

Kekst CNC

(212) 521‐4800

SOURCE Pretzels, Inc.

Related Links

https://pretzels-inc.com

