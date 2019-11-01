Prevagen® Named 'Best of Supplements' by Better Nutrition Magazine

MADISON, Wis., Nov. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Prevagen has been recognized by Better Nutrition Magazine in its annual "Best of Supplements" awards in the category of brain health.

For more than a decade, Better Nutrition has recognized and celebrated high-quality supplements through its Best of Supplements Awards. Among the many criteria for the award, the most important is a survey of retailers which asks for their top selling and customer favorites in each category. Uniqueness of ingredients and formulation as well as availability of the product to consumers are also important factors.

Prevagen, the leading brain health supplement, is formulated with apoaequorin, an ingredient originally discovered in jellyfish and which has been shown to support healthy brain function through peer-reviewed studies for efficacy and safety.

"We are pleased that Prevagen has been recognized for this outstanding award," said Tom Dvorak, Vice President of Sales at Quincy Bioscience. "Better Nutrition is an excellent source of consumer driven health and wellness information and we thank them for their acknowledgement."

Prevagen is available in over 53,000 retail locations, including chain pharmacies like Walgreens and CVS, grocery stores such as Kroger, and super store formats like Walmart. Prevagen is also available in thousands of independent health food stores and pharmacies across the country.

About Quincy Bioscience

Quincy Bioscience is a biotechnology company based in Madison, Wisconsin, focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel technologies to support brain health in aging, with a specific emphasis on memory support and cognitive health. Quincy Bioscience is set apart by its cutting-edge applications of the patented ingredient apoaequorin, which has been tested to show improvements in cognition and memory in clinical trials.

About Better Nutrition

Better Nutrition is a monthly magazine owned by Active Interest Media, publishers of Yoga Journal, Clean Eating, Backpacker, Oxygen, Muscle & Performance, and other magazines. Our specialty is all aspects of alternative and natural health: supplements, herbs, nutrition, beauty, natural foods, and mind body healing. Our annual 'Best of Supplements' Awards lists exceptional vitamins, minerals, herbs, and other supplements, including exciting new formulas and classics not to miss.

