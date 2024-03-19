Prevail Advances Security in Legal Transcription with ISO 27001 and SOC 2 Type 2 Credentials

SAN DIEGO, March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Prevail Legal Inc., a pioneering testimony management platform providing legal transcription, court reporting services, and advanced testimony intelligence tools, proudly announces the achievement of SOC 2 Type 2 attestation and ISO 27001 certification. These accreditations establish Prevail as the only testimony intelligence platform on the market today to offer the highest degree of data security in legal transcription for a wide array of proceedings, including depositions and arbitration hearings. Prevail is setting the standard for AI testimony tools and court reporting services and is trusted by leading firms and companies in the legal industry, including, Shook Hardy, Perkins Coie, and Discount Tire.

Unmatched Data Security in Court Reporting & Testimony Intelligence. Prevail is the first AI-assisted testimony management and court reporting platform purpose-built for legal proceedings that meets SOC 2 Type 2 and ISO 27001 standards.

"Our litigation team has been using Prevail for depositions in several states. It's proven to be an invaluable tool in our legal tech lineup. Cost savings aside, the platform is secure and intuitive. Our legal team feels confident using it as our primary deposition tool," said Chris Henrichsen, Risk and Litigation Officer for Discount Tire.

"Verified compliance with SOC 2 Type 2 and ISO 27001 standards shows just how serious we are about security and privacy for litigators and law firms," said Rob Feigenbaum, CEO of Prevail. "Due to the sensitive nature of our clients' information, it's our top priority to ensure their and their client's data is always protected under the highest standards available."

SOC 2 Type 2 attestation ensures data management is based on the five 'trust service principles' of security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy. The ISO 27001 certification is globally recognized as the best-known standard for Information Security Management Systems (ISMS). Prevail's achievements in information security are especially significant given the increasing concerns around data breaches and security in the legal industry.

"Achieving these recognitions validates our commitment to creating a secure environment for legal data," said Randy Bares, CTO of Prevail. "It's about making sure our technology not only meets but exceeds the industry's expectations for data protection."

Prevail's secure online platform centralizes all sensitive data for transcription and court reporting processes, effectively addressing the fragmentation and security risks inherent in traditional methods. Whereas conventional methods risk scattering sensitive data across multiple devices, Prevail's unified platform uses end-to-end encryption and robust data protection measures to ensure data integrity. These measures safeguard legal testimony and establish a new standard for trust and reliability in legal technology solutions.

By attaining ISO 27001 certification alongside SOC 2 Type 2 attestation, Prevail has demonstrated leadership in enhancing data security standards for court reporting and legal transcription. These achievements reflect our dedication to protecting client data against complex security challenges.

Fabrice Mouret, CEO and Co-Founder of Prescient Security commended the achievement; "We are glad to see the Prevail team go through this rigorous process and prove compliance with both the ISO/IEC 27001:2022 standard and SOC 2 Type 2 framework."

Prescient Security's stringent audit processes ensure independent, unbiased evaluations to confirm requirement compliance with the standards' requirements. Ongoing surveillance audits offer assurance that compliance with the SOC 2 Type 2 framework is maintained and that Prevail's ISMS remains effective, adapting to organizational and external environmental changes.

About Prevail

Prevail Legal, Inc. is the only testimony management platform and legal transcription service that is ISO 27001 certified and SOC 2 Type 2 attested. Deliberately designed for today's legal landscape with special considerations for privacy and security, Prevail leverages machine learning and AI to deliver high-quality, real-time secure transcripts synchronized with audio and video and certified transcripts delivered within five business days.

Prevail offers enhanced features like integrated exhibit management and intuitive work product tools for in-depth testimony review and trial preparation. As a cost-effective alternative to traditional court reporting, Prevail represents the convergence of innovation, efficiency, and advanced security in legal proceedings.

