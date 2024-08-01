Prevail Hires Veteran eDiscovery Professionals from FDIC to Oversee Government Sector

Prevail Legal, a leading legal tech platform, adds Ray Rivard and Robb Snow, Esq., to oversee Federal Government Sector. Post this

Rivard and Snow join Prevail from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC), where they spent over a decade and a half as federal government technologists. During their tenure, they managed hundreds of litigation matters, criminal and civil subpoenas, and Congressional/FOIA requests, building a nationally recognized e-discovery program utilizing defensible best practices and procedures. They have also advised numerous U.S. government agencies and practitioners, most notably as chairs of the Federal E-Discovery Working Group (FEDWG), an inter-agency training and education program comprised of 110+ agencies and thousands of federal attorneys, paraprofessionals, law enforcement, FOIA/records, and IT professionals. Both are contributing members to ongoing educational programs at Georgetown Law School, The Sedona Conference, and The Electronic Discovery Institute.

Rivard has nearly 34 years of experience in the legal industry, including almost two decades of large-scale litigation experience at national law firms serving Fortune 500 clients. Snow has more than 37 years of legal expertise, managing large, complex litigation and eDiscovery issues. Their combined experience and knowledge will be invaluable in providing innovative solutions to Prevail's clients.

"We are excited and honored to be working with both an excellent team of technology professionals, as well as cutting-edge, AI-enabled technology," said Rivard. "We have confidence that the thousands of federal government professionals at over a hundred agencies that we have collaborated with over the last decade and a half will appreciate the new technology, efficiencies, and cost savings inherent in utilizing Prevail for a variety of agency use cases."

Snow added, "There are Prevail tools available to agencies, law firms, and companies that fully disrupt the traditional court reporting tools that we have had available to us throughout our legal careers over the last 30 plus years. The real-time transcription, annotation and transcript management tools, the browser-based secure platform, and the gen-AI driven deposition summary tool are all game changers for litigators and staff."

Rob Feigenbaum, CEO of Prevail, commented on the new hires, "We are thrilled to have Ray and Robb join the Prevail team. Their deep understanding of the federal government's needs will be invaluable as we continue to expand our services in this sector. Their expertise will ensure that Prevail remains at the forefront of innovation, providing trusted solutions that meet the highest standards of security and efficiency for our government clients."

