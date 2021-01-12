PREVAIL Jerky Hits Erewhon Store Shelves in 2021

CHICAGO, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PREVAIL Jerky is now being carried at all Erewhon locations in three flavors. The line known for its deliciously tender and amazing tasting beef jerky void of harmful additives and junk, will now be available in The Sunshine State.

PREVAIL launched in late 2019 and is a top 8 allergy free, gluten-free & paleo certified jerky that does not compromise on flavor. "We are so excited to be chosen as the newest jerky brand at Erewhon, a store that has such incredibly high standards when it comes to clean ingredients, so it's a true testament of our product. We are looking forward to being able to offer our delicious, allergy friendly ingredient jerky to their customers," says Ashley Kohn Founder & CMO of PREVAIL Jerky.

Sydney Karmes-Wainer, Brand Manager with Erewhon states, "Jerky was one of my favorite childhood snacks...my brother and I would eat it on every family road trip. After adopting a healthier lifestyle, it was difficult for me to find a jerky with no preservatives or artificial flavors. We were so thrilled to find PREVAIL, a high-quality, grass-fed jerky with simple ingredients and very much in line with the Erewhon clientele."

About PREVAIL: Glen and Ashley Kohn spent years looking for a healthy jerky that didn't compromise on flavor; only to discover that it didn't exist. Ashley who grew up with food allergies, had a hard time finding snacks that didn't contain the top 8 allergens. Why were so many healthy, high protein snacks flavorless? Determined to help his wife, Glen decided to use his culinary skills as a self-taught chef, to come up with a solution.

That's when PREVAIL Jerky was born. No, Glen and Ashley didn't invent healthy beef jerky- they reinvented it! This new, tender and amazing tasting beef jerky aims to satisfy hunger with no guilt. The result is incredible, deliciously unmatched taste, paired with the perfect texture thanks to the premium cuts of beef and their unique marinating process. Each tender bite is packed with flavor, smoked to perfection and leaves you craving more. PREVAIL Jerky is made using 100% grass-fed and grass finished beef, is only naturally sweetened with a small amount of coconut sugar making it Paleo-certified, is gluten-free & Celiac Certified, soy-free and low sodium too. Its unique ingredients like matcha and cardamom, coupled with authentic cherry wood smoke, truly make this jerky "a cut above" the rest because as the company motto states you should, "Never settle. Always PREVAIL.™"

For more information please visit: https://prevailjerky.com/

