Prevalent Achieves Record-Setting Third-Party Risk Management Growth in First Half of 2024

Leading TPRM Provider Realizes Significant YoY ARR Growth and an Exponential Increase in Channel-Sourced New Business While Introducing Market-Leading Features

PHOENIX, July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Prevalent, Inc., the company that simplifies third-party risk management (TPRM) and a market leader, announced today that it has achieved significant traction with both new and existing customers, driving record-breaking revenue and business milestones for the first half of 2024.

In the first half of 2024, Prevalent:

Increased annual recurring revenue (ARR) by more than 23% year-over-year

Achieved 48% growth in existing customer expansion business

Grew channel-sourced new business by 195%

Maintained cash flow profitability

"In the first half of this year, we continued to deliver record-breaking results," said Kevin Hickey, Prevalent CEO and President. "We partnered with our existing customers, seeing greater expansion as they scaled and matured their TPRM programs to address ever-evolving threats and risks. Our impressive new business growth validates our approach to helping companies identify and remediate risks across every stage of the vendor lifecycle."

H1 2024 Business Highlights:

