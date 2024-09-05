Prevalent and Indigocube Security Forge Partnership to Elevate Third-Party Risk Management Solutions in South Africa

Synergy to Equip Companies with Advanced Safeguards to Manage Supplier Risks

PHOENIX, Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Prevalent, Inc., a leader in third-party risk management solutions, has announced a strategic partnership with Indigocube Security, a top cybersecurity consultancy in South Africa. This collaboration is set to enhance the way organizations in South Africa manage and mitigate third-party risks, offering comprehensive solutions that enhance security, resilience, and business continuity.

Through this partnership, Prevalent and Indigocube Security will combine their expertise to deliver a robust, AI-driven third-party risk management solution tailored to the South African market. This solution will empower businesses to confidently navigate the complexities of third-party risks, ensuring they can maintain secure and sustainable supplier relationships.

"We are thrilled to partner with Prevalent, the industry leader in third-party risk management," said Tallen Harmsen, Director at Indigocube Security. "This partnership will enable us to significantly expand our footprint in the South African market, offering our clients the ability to comprehensively manage and mitigate risks across the entire third-party lifecycle. Together, we are committed to empowering businesses to confidently navigate the complexities of third-party risks, ensuring greater security and resilience in today's dynamic landscape."

By merging Indigocube's local expertise with Prevalent's cutting-edge technologies, the partnership promises to deliver a powerful and efficient approach to managing third-party cyber risks. The combined solution will bolster business resilience, enabling organizations to manage their supplier ecosystems and safeguard against emerging threats proactively.

"Through our partnership, clients can benefit from a third-party risk management solution that is customer-focused," added Harmsen. "This approach simplifies the risk assessment process and enhances the scope of native third-party risk monitoring, enabling procurement and sourcing teams to gain a complete view of their supplier ecosystem."

"Partnering with Indigocube Security marks a significant step forward in our mission to provide global organizations with the tools they need to manage third-party risks effectively," said Brett Whiteman, Vice President of Strategic Alliances and Corporate Business Development at Prevalent. "By leveraging our combined strengths, we're able to deliver a tailored solution that addresses the unique challenges of the South African market and empowers businesses to enhance their security posture and ensure long-term resilience against emerging threats."

The partnership also aims to help organizations save time, money, and resources by automating critical tasks, benchmarking performance, and continuously monitoring for new and emerging risks—whether cyber, business, reputational, or financial.

About Prevalent

Prevalent takes the pain out of third-party risk management (TPRM). Companies use our software and services to eliminate the security and compliance exposures from working with vendors and suppliers throughout the third-party lifecycle. Our customers benefit from a flexible, hybrid approach to TPRM, where they not only gain solutions tailored to their needs but also realize a rapid return on investment. Regardless of where they start, we help our customers stop the pain, make informed decisions, and adapt and mature their TPRM programs over time. To learn more, please visit www.prevalent.net.

About Indigocube Security

Indigocube Security Solutions is dedicated to helping clients enhance their organization's cyber risk posture, equipping them to anticipate and address future challenges. Our expert services and cutting-edge technologies provide a comprehensive and efficient approach to managing cyber risks, fostering business resilience, and enabling organizations to focus on their core operations while safely growing their business.

