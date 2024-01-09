Prevalent Closes 2023 with Record-Setting Results as New and Existing Customers Expand Their Third-Party Risk Management Programs

PHOENIX, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Prevalent, Inc. , the company that takes the pain out of third-party risk management (TPRM) , today announced a record-breaking year with outstanding annual recurring revenue growth, channel growth and customer traction. Expanding on the company's momentum from the first half of 2023 , Prevalent:

Increased annual recurring revenue (ARR) by 25% over 2022.

Achieved 31% growth in existing customer expansion business.

Grew channel-sourced new business by 107%.

"In today's volatile economic environment, I'm so pleased that we've experienced strong growth across all channels year over year," stated Kevin Hickey, CEO of Prevalent. "As companies continue to face new third-party risks, an ever-evolving cybersecurity landscape, supply chain risks and new compliance rules and regulations, companies are putting their trust in our leading TPRM platform. As we look forward to 2024, we will drive product innovation, ensuring organizations remain resilient against today's third-party threats and business disruptions."

In the second half of 2023, Prevalent:

