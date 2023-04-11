Prevalent Kicks Off 2023 with Record-Breaking First Quarter

Third-Party Risk Management Leader Experiences Tremendous Revenue Growth While Realizing Significant Customer Expansion

PHOENIX, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prevalent, Inc. , the company that takes the pain out of third-party risk management (TPRM) , today announced a record-breaking start to 2023 with tremendous customer traction and revenue growth. Continuing momentum from an outstanding 2022, in Q1 2023, Prevalent:

Grew new business billings by 64% over Q1 2022, driven by new logo billings nearly doubling

Increased annual recurring revenue (ARR) by 32% over Q1 2022

35% of customers have expanded their programs over the past 12 months

"Organizations continue to turn to Prevalent to help them address growing third-party vendor risks in their supply chains," said Kevin Hickey, CEO of Prevalent, Inc. "More and more we're seeing not only IT security teams concerned with third-party risks, but also procurement, audit and risk management teams that have their own unique set of requirements. Our first quarter results demonstrate that Prevalent is well-positioned to meet ever-evolving vendor and supplier risk management needs across the third-party risk lifecycle."

In Q1 2023 Prevalent:

